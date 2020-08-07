You Beneath Your Skin by Damyanti Biswas: My Review

I love it when books take me to a totally new place. Recently I was approached by author Damyanti Biswas to review her book "You Beneath Your Skin." The crazy thing is I also follow her blog so I was so honored she even reached out to me! I was swept away by her book and so excited to share my reading experience with you.
First, a bit about her "You Beneath Your Skin" book, courtesy of the author:
It’s a dark, smog-choked new Delhi winter. Indian American single mother Anjali Morgan juggles her job as a psychiatrist with caring for her autistic teenage son. She is in a long-standing affair with ambitious police commissioner Jatin Bhatt – an irresistible attraction that could destroy both their lives.
Jatin’s home life is falling apart: his handsome and charming son is not all he appears to be, and his wife has too much on her plate to pay attention to either husband or son. But Jatin refuses to listen to anyone, not even the sister to whom he is deeply attached.
Across the city there is a crime spree: slum women found stuffed in trash bags, faces and bodies disfigured by acid. And as events spiral out of control Anjali is horrifyingly at the centre of it all …
In a sordid world of poverty, misogyny, and political corruption, Jatin must make some hard choices. But what he unearths is only the tip of the iceberg. Together with Anjali he must confront old wounds and uncover long-held secrets before it is too late.
My Review:
This story caught me immediately. I felt so invested in the lives of the characters. Thanks to Damyanti's incredible eye for detail in her writing, you get a close eye into the underbelly of New Delhi. It was shocking to read the horrible violence done against women.
In addition to the strong characters and vivid setting, I loved the language and words she used throughout. It gave me a glimpse into a world I know so little about. At the heart of the story is a mystery but it's also a raw, dark story that left me troubled at times. Yet I couldn't put it down.
I definitely recommend this book. All author proceeds from this book go to two New Delhi nonprofits that work for the empowerment of women and children: Stop Acid Attacks and Project WHY.
You can purchase it on Amazon.com
Also, I highly recommend you follow Damyanti's blog. She's an incredible writer. Follow her here.
About the Author
Damyanti Biswas lives in Singapore, and supports
Delhi's underprivileged women and children, volunteering with organisations who
work for this cause. Her short stories have been published in magazines in the
US, UK, and Asia, and she helps edit the Forge Literary Magazine. You can find
her on her blog.
She also sends out monthly newsletters with book recommendations
and writing resources, which you can grab here.
