My Latest Musings on Writing and Reading

August 31, 2020





I'll be honest, the practice of blogging regularly has totally eluded me. I like the idea of creating intentional posts that make me look like a total professional, but there's something appealing about letting blogging be a brain dump.





So, to give credit where credit is due, I follow a blog by Erika Dreifus where she posts midweek notes. I love reading these, because I like peeking into people's thought processes. Check out her blog and see what she has to say. She also shares opportunities too!





Another reason I wanted to do this is to help my stress levels. And today, I feel stressed. What isn't helping is that there's an upcoming heatwave in Portland that looks horrendously long. So, I have been praying for help with where to put my stress and I felt led to share here my latest musings, particularly about books and writing. If I feel really inspired, I'll maybe start somewhat regular posts about movies and even mobile games.





Alright, books.





I don't know about anyone else but I am so picky lately. I tried Dry by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman, but there is swearing in it I find really offensive. Plus, there are too many character POV changes. Next up is Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. I couldn't get past chapter one because too much is said about grasshopper catching. It's kind of cute because it's a child's point of view, but scanning right out of the gate isn't good for me with a book. I also tried Here to Stay by Mark Edwards, and it got creepy in a gross way really fast. And not good creepy. Like, lecherous creepy. I can't stand that.





I did find a gem of a book called Arena One: Slaverunner. I found out later it was indie published. Kind of cool to stumble upon that in my local e-library. Dystopian young adult is my go to lately I think. It kind of reminded me of Hunger Games a bit, but I enjoyed it anyways!





Circus at the Denby. I'll be a buzzkill and say that I didn't exactly get the point but what I enjoyed about it is the setting. It made me feel like I was there. Read it here: Next up, I read a short story this morning calledI'll be a buzzkill and say that I didn'tget the point but what I enjoyed about it is the setting. It made me feel like I was there. Read it here: http://storyoftheweek.loa.org/2020/08/the-circus-at-denby.html





Now, writing.





I haven't exactly been writing, except for a few writing challenges here and there. However, I have had a couple of successes!





My flash fiction piece will be published in the Sky Island Journal this October. My story is called "We've Been Here Before." Fun facts about this piece:





It was rejected 18 times.

My main character was originally female.

I wrote it in response to a prompt, and later revised it based on another prompt.





And then my poem "The Office Party" will be published in an anthology called Dear Leader, which is set to be published later this year.





Now this poem I first wrote when I was 18! My mom found it recently and encouraged me to submit it. I touched it up and, lo and behold, it was accepted! I'm very excited to see it be in an anthology.





I do have many stories I'd like to work on, including a couple with a mannequin theme. However, my stress levels lately have just been terrible and I haven't had any motivation.





I'm ready for the heat to be done with along with the Coronavirus. And a certain political leader who needs to stay off Twitter.





Alright, I feel better already! Let me know what you are reading and writing. I'd love to hear about it.












