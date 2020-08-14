How to Write a Great Short Story by Hayley Zelda

August 14, 2020









Writing short stories is a great idea if you want to take risks and craft stories that may not work for longer works of fiction. It could also serve an excellent outlet to prepare yourself before writing your novel. However, writing short stories that would stand out and make an impact can be tricky if you are not used to it. You should consider following these writing tips and tricks to make your work better:

Be sadist

As the writer, you know your characters extremely well. You know what would challenge them and break them. Put them in those situations and highlight how their personalities and beliefs change as they overcome each one of those, to show your readers that your characters are multidimensional.





Figure out what the conflict is and build around it

One of the keys to crafting a good story is creating a compelling conflict. The plot and structure of your story is built around the conflict, so it should be established right after the main characters are introduced. It should also have a definite purpose, such as challenging the main characters and forcing them to change their values in order for them to grow and develop.

Write as much as you can

If you really want to be a better writer, you need to write as often as you can. Establish writing habits by blocking time off your calendar and try writing a flash fiction or poem everyday to gain a lot of experience quickly. You can even post your works on online platforms, as suggested by Sarah Baylor on her article evaluating poetry sites.

Practice writing with a story structure

A structure acts as the framework of your story. Creating one before writing, gives you an order in which you should tell your story and controls how you should write its major elements, including the plot, characters, settings, and theme. It makes writing a lot easier and helps you spot plot holes. It also allows you to see if your main characters have solid arcs that properly showcases their development.





There are many kinds of story structure you could follow. One of them is the hero’s journey. It is a 17 stage structure that is loosely broken into 3 arcs—departure, initiation, and return—that is ideal for fantasy or science fiction stories. It starts off with the main character leaving his or her ordinary world to go off on an adventure to an unknown one and ends with him or her going back to the place where his or her journey began.





Another ideal story structure is the Story Circle . It is a story structure devised by Dan Harmon, the creator of the animated series Rick and Morty. It is loosely based on the hero’s journey, but it is more focused on the character’s development rather than his or her adventure, making it easier to apply to a wider range of short stories.

Practice writing from different points of views

A short story needs to have a strong point of view to capture the attention of readers quickly. Right from the start, you should know what it is you want to say with your story and what you want people to feel or think as they read it. In order to develop a strong point of view, you can practice writing in first person, second person and third person. This would change your writing style and help you figure out the best way to write your story.

Read often

According to Stephen King, if you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. This is because a well-read writer tends to have better vocabulary and eye for detail than others. He or she could easily spot awkward phrasing and grammatical and spelling errors, because he or she is used to analyzing words. If you do not have time to read longer fiction, you can read short stories on different websites.

Post stories online and get feedback

With the increase of technology and online writing platforms, getting critiques and feedback is easy nowadays. You can post your short stories to various websites, such as Commaful and Wattpad, so that readers and other writers from all over the world could read your work and give you helpful comments.

Wrapping Up

Having the ability to write great short stories is a powerful skill to have because it allows you to share your message to others through just a limited number of words. As Neil Gaiman says, “Short stories are tiny windows into other worlds and other minds and other dreams. They’re journeys you can make to the far side of the universe and still be back in time for dinner.”





