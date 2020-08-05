Finding My Form in Writing #IWSG

August 5, 2020









These past few years have been a transforming process in my writing. Several years ago, I would have said that I despised the revising process. That the first draft was all that I enjoyed. Now, I can see the joy in shaping a piece into something new. I've let go of the idea that a story must stay in its existing shape to have meaning. Stories need to change sometimes and I like that.









I really enjoy writing short stories and flash fiction pieces. That's the form my writing has taken these days. Ten years ago, I may have thought I'd be here with writing. I thought for sure I would embrace the life of a novelist.





The reason I love writing short stories and have been drawn to them time and time again is that they are immediate. I can play out a scene quickly. I also love trying out new types of settings and stories.





I don't tend to write a genre in advance, but I do tend to embrace genres that have their toe dipped in the weird. I don't tend to do this intentionally. Sometimes it happens in the first draft and other times it happens in later drafts that I find the weird in my piece.





Choosing a form in writing isn't always easy. I never thought I'd be a short story writer. Yet here I am. I also thought I'd be far more into horror story writing but that isn't the direction I go with my writing. In fact, themes emerge in my writing of people doing good for others. I think that's a sign that my faith in God has really shaped my writing. I like seeing that a lot.





How have your stories taken form? What genres are you pulled towards?








