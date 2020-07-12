Rewriting, Revising, and Submitting Feels Like an Endless Cycle

July 12, 2020

















It's undeniable that revising and rewriting is part of the writing process. Somehow though it wasn't until recently that I realized - more like accepted - that it is kind of an endless process. After about 10 - 12 rejections, I usually decide to look at a few short stories and rewrite them since they haven't been accepted yet.





Sometimes I look at a piece and notice what needs to be changed. Sometimes it eludes me. Recently I received a rejection for the short story and I actually received feedback. The feedback wasn't great. It ended up being something along the lines of "this has been told before" and "I didn't get it." I requested feedback from a critique forum I used and discovered that the latest draft of my story was very well received. So, it could have been just a matter of opinion.





Lately, things have been stressful in our world and in my own life, so thinking of submitting often feels exhausting all on its own. But it's a cycle.





I've come to realize that writing and the pursuit of publishing are about endurance more than anything else. Endurance with writing teaches you to keep pursuing, keep trying, keep editing, keep rewriting, keep seeking feedback, and so on and so on. It's also knowing you have a story to be told and you want it read. You want this story to find an audience.





Have you been doing any revising and rewriting lately? How do you feel about this process?