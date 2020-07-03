Fishing! by Sarah Stonich: A Book Review

So, before we get to Romalyn's review, here is a little bit about the book, Fishing!:

Having fled the testosterone-soaked world of professional sport fishing, thirty-something RayAnne Dahl is navigating a new job as a consultant for the first all-women talk show about fishing on public television (or, as one viewer’s husband puts it, “Oprah in a boat”). After the host bails, RayAnne lands in front of the camera and out of her depth at the helm of the show. Is she up for the challenge? Meanwhile, her family proves as high-maintenance as her fixer-upper house and her clingy rescue dog. Her dad, star of the one-season Big Rick’s Bass Bonanza, is on his sixth wife and falling off the wagon and into RayAnne’s career path; her mother, a new-age aging coach for the menopausal rich, provides endless unwanted advice; and her beloved grandmother Dot—whose advice RayAnne needs—is far away and far from well.





But as RayAnne says, “I’m a woman, I fish. Deal with it.” And just when things seem to be coming together—the show is an unlikely hit; she receives the admiration of a handsome sponsor (out of bounds as he is, but definitely in the wings); ungainly house and dog are finally in hand—RayAnne’s world suddenly threatens to capsize, and she’s faced with a gut-wrenching situation and a heartbreaking decision.





First published in 2015 under a pseudonym, this first installment in a trilogy filled with hilarity and heartbreak unspools with the gentle wit and irresistible charm that readers of Sarah Stonich have come to expect. Fishing! eases us into unsuspected depths as it approaches the essential question . . . when should life be steered by the heart, not the rules?





Romalyn Tilghman's review of Fishing!





Perhaps you CAN judge a book by its cover. I was drawn to the book by the freshness and quirkiness of the cover, and the writing lived up to it. Our protagonist, RayAnne Dahl, is the host of a public television show on women who fish, providing plenty to explore in the lives of her guests. It is the exploration of her own life and family that soon take center stage. RayAnne is quick and clever and observant. She is also presented with challenges of both love and heartache as she deals with her eccentric parents, the death of her grandmother to whom she's devoted, and the attention of an off-limits guy. The settings of Minnesota and Florida are so deftly drawn that the reader cannot help but enjoy the ride, rooting for her every page of the way.





Fishing! is available to purchase at Amazon, Barnes and Noble , and Bookshop.org. You can also add this book to your reading list over at GoodReads.

