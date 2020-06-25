The New Husband by DJ Palmer: A Book Review

June 25, 2020









Have you ever read one of those books that drive you crazy, yet captivate you the entire time? The New Husband by D.J. Palmer is one of those books.





Nina Garrity is moving in with Simon Fitch. He seems so perfect. He knows all about her favorite foods, music, and movies. Her son is over the moon about him. He is always there when she needs him.





He's a little too perfect.





The thing is Nina's last husband was anything but perfect. She found out he was living a double life and having an affair with another woman. Now that her husband is gone - presumed dead from a boating accident - she wants to focus on her new life and her new husband.





But things aren't as perfect as they seem. Simon can be controlling at times. The very idea of Nina working creates conflict. And not to mention her daughter Maggie is having a lot of problems with him.

Her son, Connor, loves him, though.





In the book The New Husband we read this story from a variety of points of view. We read the book mostly through the eyes of Nina and Maggie. It's both outraging and thrilling to read the relationship between Nina and Simon. Through the eyes of Maggie, we see a glimpse behind the true nature of Simon's character. Once Nina tries to work and begins to question the things Simon tells her, things begin to fray at the edges. What's outraging at the same time though is that she questions herself more than she questions Simon. So often throughout the book, I wanted to yell at Nina about her self-doubt! But in a loving friend kind of way.





The New Husband is a thriller, but it's also a lesson in abusive relationships. Simon may act like the perfect husband, but he's not. There are signs along the way that he is controlling and abusive. At times, to an obvious point. You notice that the second he doesn't get his way or someone gets in his way, he'll make sure they don't stick around long.





More than that, there is also a persistent question - what really happened to Nina's ex-husband? That becomes more important than you realize later down the road for this book.





All is not what they seem in this book. If you are looking for an exciting thriller that will also outrage you all at the same time, you will want to read this book. This roped me in immediately and I couldn't put it down.







