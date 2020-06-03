#IWSG What Kind of Stories Do I Want to Tell?

June 3, 2020


I receive monthly prompts through the Insecure Writer's Support Group newsletter (sign up here!) l With everything going on in the world and in my own life, I haven't felt led to respond to the prompt proposed every month. But the one for June definitely spoke to me and I wanted to reflect on that.

The #IWSG says, "Writers have secrets! What are one or two of yours, something readers would never know from your work?"

This made me think, not because I have secrets that I'm hiding, but what I worry about often when I write is that readers wouldn't know that I am Christian from my writing. I'm not what I would consider a Christian writer, in terms of writing only stories from the lens of my faith. However, my Christian faith does often guide the message I realize I'm trying to put across in my stories. Does that make sense?

This has evolved over time, though. Two of the stories I am trying to get published right now are guided by my faith than some of my other work.

I still let my creativity do its own work as I write the first draft and sometimes I uncover the hidden meaning of the story - usually, a message that goes right back to my faith - well after I've finished the story.

All of this makes me wonder, what type of writer do I want to be? What kind of stories do I want to tell? I think that can only be answered with one thing - more writing.
