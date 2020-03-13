Strength Training While Listening to an Audio Book Guest Post by Linda Rosen













But what if it’s raining, or bitter cold, and all you want to do is stay home and read a good story cuddled up in a warm blanket, sipping a cup of tea? It sounds perfect though it doesn’t do a thing to keep you fit and have strong bones and muscles. So get off the couch. Turn up the volume on your phone or iPad and do the wall slides explained below.













Carolyn, in The Disharmony of Silence, has her client performing this core exercise in chapter 32. You, as well as the fictional character, will strengthen abdominals, buttocks, thighs and upper back while improving posture. Here goes:



· Stand with your back against a smooth wall.



· Place your feet about 12 inches in front of you, shoulder width apart.



· Retract your head so you’re bringing the back of your head as close to the wall as possible – keep your nose pointing straight ahead – keep your chin level.



· Press your shoulders to the wall – if they can touch, that’s great – if not, get them as close as possible and KEEP THEM THERE.



· Now pull your navel into the wall. I know, you can’t get your belly button to actually touch the wall. That’s the image I want you to have. Press your abdominals in while trying to get the small of your back as close to the wall as possible – and keep your butt against the wall the entire time.



· Okay, you’ve got the head, shoulders and lower back pressing toward the wall – and you are breathing!



· Exhale and slide down the wall – NOT TOO FAR – you want to feel your thighs working, not your knees. If you feel pressure on your knees, come up a little. Your knees should be happy.



· Stay in that position for 5 seconds. Check your head, shoulders and lower back. Are they all as close to the wall as possible?



Good



· Now slide back up the wall. You can let your lower back come off the wall a little.



· Repeat the exercise 10x, more if you’re able.



Stay strong and happy reading!





About The Disharmony of Silence



In 1915, jealous, bitter Rebecca Roth cuts all ties with her life-long friends, the Pearls. Eight years later, Rebecca’s son and young Lena Pearl begin keeping company in secret. Rebecca agrees to a truce when the couple marries. But the truce is fragile. Rebecca’s resentments run deep.

In 2010, Carolyn Lee, fitness instructor and amateur photographer, must come to grips with the fact that her mother’s imminent death will leave her alone in the world. While preparing her childhood home for sale, she realizes for the first time that her mother’s antique brooch is identical to the one pinned to the lady's dress in the painting hanging above the fireplace. Coincidence or connection? Carolyn is determined to find out. What she discovers has the potential to tear lives apart or to bring her the closeness and comfort she longs for. It all depends on how she handles her newfound knowledge.

The Disharmony of Silence is now available to purchase at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Praise for The Disharmony of Silence

“Linda Rosen spins an intriguing tale of long-held family secrets, an emotional search for identity, and a painting that may just be the key to untangling the complicated past. The bittersweet mystery kept me reading rapidly until the last page!” —Kristin Harmel, bestselling author of The Winemaker’s Wife

Rosen paints a vivid picture of a family torn apart then shows us what true family means. – Pamela Taylor, author of the Second Son Chronicles

A wonderful novelist . . . Ms. Rosen's writing is both tender and inspiring. The Disharmony of Silence unfolds with emotional and wise insights. – Bunny Shulman, author of After Aida

"A family torn apart by jealousy and reunited by love is devastated again when tragedy strikes. A poignant and moving debut novel about the fragility of life, the power of love, and the cost of keeping a secret." Gina Sorell author of Mothers and Other Strangers

About the Author, Linda Rosen





Linda Rosen, fitness professional turned writer, lives with her husband splitting their time between New Jersey and Florida. She was a contributor to Women in the Literary Landscape: A WNBA Centennial Publication for the Women's National Book Association and has had stories published in Foliate Oak and Crack the Spine, both in their online magazine and print anthology.









