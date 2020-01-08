My Writing Journey's Early Beginnings #IWSG

Today over at the Insecure Writer's Support Group, we are asked what started us on our writing journey. To be honest, I can't be entirely sure what exactly started me. I remember being very young and typing out stories on an old computer we had once (that was all you could do on it).
One of my favorite stories my mom will tell me is how before I knew how to read, one day I was reading a book and she came up to me asked if I wanted her to read to me. Well, I gave her a look and said, "I'll read a page and you read a page." I made up what the story said based on the picture and when she read with me that day, she just went along based on the story I was telling. I feel like that's when I really started to want to tell stories before I even knew what I was doing.
I remember when I was about 10 I loved writing fantasy and things like that. By the time I was 15, I was kneedeep in my own fantasy world and working towards finishing a novel of my own. I did, but I was in my early 20s.
Now, I work on short stories that I continue to submit out into the world. So, I can't pinpoint the very starting moment that I wanted to write, but it's always been a part of me. I love being creative, inventive, and using my imagination. I'm glad that it hasn't left me.
When did you first know you wanted to be a writer?
