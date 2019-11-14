What Should I Do With All of My Notebooks

And now here I am again to talk about this.
So, cleaning out a closet recently, I noticed how many bags of notebooks I had, despite recent purging attempts. I read through some of the pages, realizing how illegible my handwriting is, and wondered about keeping these notebooks. Some of the notebooks are fairly recent and every now and then I'll sort through them and feel inspired. Yet, they are taking up closet space and I end up feeling cluttered keeping them.
I thought about stapling them into a weird paper stuffed scrapbook. That never felt right. So, there they sit.
I wonder if all writers feel like I do - not being able to let go completely, yet not sure what to do with notebooks that stack up. Even as I transition into being more of a digital writer and typing my stories, the stack of notebooks remains (and newly accumulate, much to my dismay).
Writers, what do you do with your notebooks? What can you ideas suggest to me?
You could go through them and toss what is illegible and scan the keepers. You'll have the information without the clutter. I've also gotten 3 ring binders and only kept from the notebooks what I thought would be useful/ipnsirational later.ReplyDelete
Oh that's a good idea! I like the idea of having a binder of the good ones.Delete