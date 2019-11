What Should I Do With All of My Notebooks

I admit this has become a slightly obsessive topic for me. This is the fourth time I've blogged about it. In case you are curious, the first time I talked about how refreshing it was. The second time I reflected on how refreshing it was. The third time I talked about this subject I was expressing concerns about whether I was right about doing this at all.And now here I am again to talk about this.So, cleaning out a closet recently, I noticed how many bags of notebooks I had, despite recent purging attempts. I read through some of the pages, realizing how illegible my handwriting is, and wondered about keeping these notebooks. Some of the notebooks are fairly recent and every now and then I'll sort through them and feel inspired. Yet, they are taking up closet space and I end up feeling cluttered keeping them.I thought about stapling them into a weird paper stuffed scrapbook. That never felt right. So, there they sit.I wonder if all writers feel like I do - not being able to let go completely, yet not sure what to do with notebooks that stack up. Even as I transition into being more of a digital writer and typing my stories, the stack of notebooks remains (and newly accumulate, much to my dismay).