The Unfaithful Widow Ten Years Later [Book Review]

Before I get into my review, here's a bit about the book:
Picking up where The Unfaithful Widow ended, Ten Years Later continues the author’s journey from widow to a slightly askew woman. A memoir written with warmth and candor on being single again, aging, and finding a creative path surrounded by dogs, friends, laughter, and a bit of craziness. Barbara Barth shares stories on the adventures that followed her first year alone as she moved headfirst into a new life, listening to her heart, sometimes not so wisely, but always full speed ahead. Join her on the ride of her life, from owning an antique shop to moving to a Victorian cottage outside of Atlanta, and all the follies in between. Going into the next decade with six dogs by her side, the author proves you are only as old as you feel, and happiness begins with a grateful heart. A funny and engaging memoir for anyone who wants to be their own superhero facing life’s good and bad moments.
What I Thought
This book immediately caught my heart and attention. Barbara has such a way with words and drawing you into the moments of her life. The words "free spirit" comes to mind as I read her memoir. What inspired me after reading this book was how much Barbara wanted to help others, meet people, and bring everyone together. Reading this book made me feel like we were sitting down to coffee together and she was sharing her experiences with me. Barbara reminded me that we're never too old to follow a dream, try new things, try love, and put ourselves out there.
If you need to be inspired, you absolutely must read Barbara's book. I promise you will finish the book refreshed, renewed, and energized.
About the Author, Barbara Barth
Author, blogger, sometimes antique dealer, dog hoarder, bedazzled by life. Widowed ten years ago, Barth writes about finding a creative path back to happiness. Her recent move to a 1906 historic cottage brought many surprises, including discovering the Monroe–Walton Center for the Arts where she started the monthly Walton Writers group and is on the MWCA Board as Literary Arts Chair. Barth is a contributor to Walton Living Magazine and a former blogger for The Balancing Act, Lifetime Television’s morning show for women. Currently, she lives with six dogs, rescue dogs that rescued her.
Visit her website at https://www.barbarabarthwriter.com/, follow her on Twitter @writerwithdogs, and follow her Amazon author page.
I received the above book in exchange for my honest review.
