Should Books Contain Trigger Warnings?

01 November 2019

This week over at the WOW! Women on Writing blog I discussed the need for trigger warnings in books. All of this came about because of a recent book review I read where someone had been reading a Stephen King book and desired a trigger warning for some of the content.After googling some conversations and articles online about this subject, I find it isn't as clear cut as you might think. Trigger warnings can be a respectful tool to help those with PTSD. However, what complicates it is, one person's trigger may not seem as obvious as you might think.So, I'd love for you to read the blog post and come back and tell me what you think! Read it here.