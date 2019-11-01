Should Books Contain Trigger Warnings?
November 1, 2019
This week over at the WOW! Women on Writing blog I discussed the need for trigger warnings in books. All of this came about because of a recent book review I read where someone had been reading a Stephen King book and desired a trigger warning for some of the content.
After googling some conversations and articles online about this subject, I find it isn't as clear cut as you might think. Trigger warnings can be a respectful tool to help those with PTSD. However, what complicates it is, one person's trigger may not seem as obvious as you might think.
So, I'd love for you to read the blog post and come back and tell me what you think! Read it here.
Do you think books should contain trigger warnings?
All Blog Posts Belong to Nicole Pyles. Powered by Blogger.
Thoughtfully written, Nicole.ReplyDelete
I would like a simple summary such as violence, sexual content, M/M, etc. that helps to know what kind of book it is would be helpful.ReplyDelete