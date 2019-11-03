NovemberBlogChallenge - Taking on a Month of Writing

VerifiedMom.com, I am signing up for 30 Days of Blogging this November.
So, for the first day of November, I am reintroducing myself. I think that's poignant considering I haven't done a personal post in a really long time.
Who Am I?
My name is Nicole Pyles and I am a blogger and writer. In case you don't know, I put together blog tours for a writing website called, WOW! Women on Writing. It's fun working with authors and getting to read books I otherwise wouldn't have read.
I start this blog in 2011 when I graduated from college and I have kept it ever since. I'm surprised it has lasted this long, to be honest! I did a lot of writing about writing when I first started the blog. It then evolved into being about creative writing. And now I do a lot of blogging about authors and books I've read. I lost a bit of the community I had with blogging so this is why I wanted to join this challenge and hopefully gain some new readers.
One interesting thing to me is that over the last few years I became closer to the Lord and really began a more serious walk with Him. I don't blog about my Christian faith a lot, though, although maybe that can change. Who knows?
So, what comes next? I have for you the beautifully made button featuring the challenge:
Happy writing!
