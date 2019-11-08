Made to be Broken by Hugh Fritz [Review]

Well if you are hoping to add some books to your reading list, I highly HIGHLY recommend you check out this book Made to be Broken by Hugh Fritz.
Before we get into what I thought about the book, here's the book summary:
What I Thought
Wow, this book was sure different! The book immediately drew me right from the beginning. I love books that use fantastical elements in the midst of a thriller. This was definitely not a "meandering" tale. Kind of a perfect book to read in the midst of a foggy, October day. I loved the strong characterization and the strong dialogue. This author also taught me a thing or two about writing action scenes. This ends on a cliff hanger which really makes me look forward to reading the next one.
About the Author
He was born in Chicago where he spent most of his life until moving to the Southwest in 2015. He finds inspiration bouncing ideas off other novelists in a critique group, but hours of television and finding the right songs to put him in the writing mood play an important role as well. He has no plans to end the Genies' adventures here, so be on the lookout for more magical mischief in the next book of the Mystic Rampage series.
Find Hugh Fritz online:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HughFritz1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stories-by-Hugh-Fritz-397896477228957/
Author's Website: http://www.hughfritz.com/
