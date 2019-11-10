Letting Myself Relax and Not Being "On" All the Time





Lately, I've been making it a habit to not be so available on my phone and email as much anymore. Whether it's emails from authors or pending projects, I realize how important it is to have "off" moments. I wonder if our gig economy has made it harder for us to relax. Or maybe it's always been hard for us.I'll be honest it's hard to let go sometimes. I'll see an author question come in, whether for WOW! Women on Writing or for this blog, and I'll wonder if I should reply. Then I say to myself that it's okay to not be available. It's okay to have "off" time. I think that's the hard thing about doing freelance work. It's tough to let go.So, today if this sounds like you, make sure you give yourself "clock out" time. Clock out for the day and stop checking your email. Turn off notifications for social media. Make sure you are present in your own life sometimes.