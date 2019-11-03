A Writing Update and Monthly Goals
03 November 2019
Anyways, it was sad to hear the news of the death of a blogging buddy I once had when I first started my blog. Diane Carlise blogged over here. I really lost touch with reading other's blogs, actually, but I never forgot how wonderful the community felt when I first started.
One thing that I can say about this past year is that my creative writing has really taken off. I have been doing a lot of short story writing and submitting. I may not get published this year but I am at a great pace.
My monthly goals are wrapped up in this challenge as well as NaNoWriMo (sort of). I am attempting a half-NaNoWriMo, actually. I am hoping to complete 5 stories that are around 5,000 words each. We'll see how this goes.
You may or may not notice that my blog has a new design! I love it. It's much cleaner and feels like it's much easier to read. So, that also inspired me.
Anyways, I'd love to know what your goals are this month. Are you taking part in National Novel Writing Month? What else is challenging you?
