A Writing Update and Monthly Goals

03 November 2019

I kept meaning to do a general blog update this week, so I figured taking on the #NovemberBloggingChallenge would be a great time to do this. I think my first couple of years of blogging were the most fun and I had a great community, due in part to my involvement in Writer's Digest online community. Also, I think blogging was a bit different from 2011 - 2012. At least for me. Social media has really taken off and I wonder if that impacted the community vibe blogging once had for me.Anyways, it was sad to hear the news of the death of a blogging buddy I once had when I first started my blog. Diane Carlise blogged over here . I really lost touch with reading other's blogs, actually, but I never forgot how wonderful the community felt when I first started.One thing that I can say about this past year is that my creative writing has really taken off. I have been doing a lot of short story writing and submitting. I may not get published this year but I am at a great pace.My monthly goals are wrapped up in this challenge as well as NaNoWriMo (sort of). I am attempting a half-NaNoWriMo, actually. I am hoping to complete 5 stories that are around 5,000 words each. We'll see how this goes.You may or may not notice that my blog has a new design! I love it. It's much cleaner and feels like it's much easier to read. So, that also inspired me.