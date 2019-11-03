3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night with Steven Max Russo (And Giveaway!)

02 November 2019



While at a trap range, he and his nephew have a chance encounter with a strange man who claims to remember Frank from the war.



That night, the windows in Bill’s home are shattered along with the quiet peaceful lives the two men had been living.



Three veterans from a special combat unit directed by the CIA during the Vietnam War have gathered to discuss what they are going to do about a man they claim killed one of their own over forty years ago.



Jasper, Birdie and Pogo were part of a team that called themselves the National League All Stars. They were a squad of psychopathic killers trained by Special Forces to cause death and mayhem during the war. Now, they have banded together to hunt down and kill the professional soldier who led them all those years ago.



Drawing on his military training and a resurgent bloodlust from his tortured past, Frank prepares for a final, violent reckoning that will bring him full circle with the war that never left him.





Now, onto author Steven Max Russo's Saturday night suggestion!

Wait, what am I saying?



No, let’s wash down this gritty prose with shot of cheap whisky in a dirty glass!



What is your Saturday night movie suggestion?



Don’t want to read? How about we get our adrenaline rush watching an oldie but goodie, a Robert Ludlum book brought to the screen with Matt Damon as Jason Bourne in the Bourne Identity.



An amnesiac government operative trying to remember who he is – and what he is. An elite assassin programmed to kill without mercy, on the run from the black ops government agency that recruited and then brainwashed him in the first place – while both using and protecting a young woman who is slowly helping him regain some of his memory.



What is your Saturday night wild card suggestion?



What’s that?



Childish? Immature? Selfish?



No, no, I was only kidding about all that. What I meant was how about we forget the book and the movie and instead go out for a nice, romantic dinner, just the two of us.



I’ll get a bottle of wine, and you my love, can pick out any restaurant your heart desires.



Yes, of course, I was planning on leaving my phone with the ESPN app at home.





About Steven Max Russo







Then he caught the bug and began writing seriously. The publication of his first novel, Thieves, has garnered praise from

renowned crime and thriller authors from around the globe. With a gritty writing style and a unique voice, he is quickly winning a legion of new fans.



Steve’s second novel, The Dead Don’t Sleep, is slated for release

in November of 2019. Steve is proud to call New Jersey

his home.





I am also excited to announce that I get to giveaway a copy of his book Thieves. (You can read my interview with the author here!)





About the Book Thieves (purchase your copy here if you can't wait for the giveaway!)

Esmeralda works for a housecleaning service during the day and as a restaurant hostess at night. Just out of high school, she is the sole support for her mother and two young siblings.



She has drive and ambition. What she doesn't have is money.



She knows of a home in the upscale town of Mendham, NJ, that will be empty for more than a month. The rich people who live there go away the same time every year to spend time at their vacation home. Having cleaned the house, she also knows it contains a fair amount of cash and valuables.



Sitting with Ray, one of her co-workers one night, she casually mentions a "what if" scenario; Ray tells Skooley, a white trash drifter who recently moved to New Jersey from South Florida, and a plan is hatched.



It isn't long before Esmeralda finds herself trapped by both circumstance and greed, forced to try and defend herself against one of her partners in crime, who she quickly discovers is far more dangerous than she ever thought possible.





