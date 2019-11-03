Agatha Christie, Miss Marple, and Crumpets with Author Holly Bell





Now, author Holly Bell will be sharing her suggestions for an amazing Saturday night! Take it away Holly!



As I am a cozy paranormal mystery writer, these are my suggestions for snuggling up with cushions, blanket, and steaming mug of your hot drink of choice, on an autumn weekend night.



Agatha Christie





Agatha Christie is generally accepted as the godmother of cozy mysteries. Consequently, I'd recommend the very first book in which her village amateur sleuth, Miss Marple appears: The Murder at the Vicarage. She's a cleverly introduced character, hoving into view apparently in the background, of minor importance, until ….









Christie's first Marple is set in the quintessentially English village of St Mary Mead in 1930s. It has all of the ingredients, and indeed set the tone, of the genre that was not to emerge as a recognised form until the next century. Why has it endured as an international bestseller? Settle in and discover the magic of an entertaining, suprising and charming mystery.



The Film







Want a break? Or once you've read the final page, smiled, and exhaled with wonderment, you'll be ready for more. So, my recommendation would be to have lined up Murder She Said. This is based on Christie's 4.50 from Paddington, starring the talented character actress Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple. Now, this was not the author's vision of her heroine. However, she was a great admirer of Rutherford's work, and the film, made in 1961, has a charm all of its own. There are three others in the Rutherford-Marple series, and you can watch them all free of charge at The Daily Motion, starting with the one suggested,



The Wild Card



What is the ideal accompaniment to the book and film? It surely has to be English crumpets, toasted with a generous spread of butter melting through the holes in the top, deep into the luscious centre. Failing that, Victoria Sandwich (with tea, naturally).



There you have it, the essential cozy mystery Saturday night, a trip back in time with a glorious culinary experience in the present.



It's Saturday everyone! Author Holly Bell will be joining us today and sharing her suggestions on this Saturday night.