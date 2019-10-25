A Book Review of Hug Everyone You Know by Antoinette Truglio Martin

October 25, 2019





What I Thought





What captured me immediately about this book is that Hug Everyone You Know is unlike almost any other memoir I've read. Antoinette really drew me into her experience of finding out the shock of the cancer diagnosis, having to tell her family and everyone else around her, and going through treatments. It was such a roller coaster of emotions while reading this book and I was so moved by the emails from her "everyone." On top of the moving experience of reading about Antoinette's journey, this book is also excellently written.





So if you are looking for a new book to read this fall season, I highly HIGHLY recommend Hug Everyone You Know.









About the Author



