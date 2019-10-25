A Book Review of Hug Everyone You Know by Antoinette Truglio Martin

First, a little bit about the book:
In 2007, Martin believed her call back doctor appointment was routine, maybe a scare, nothing worse. Her shock at receiving a Stage I breast cancer diagnosis was instantly compounded by her own deep fears. As a self-described wimp—afraid of needles and uncomfortable with sedation—how was she going to get through this?
Antoinette started her fight against cancer with words. She began by journaling and by writing emails to Her Everyone—the large close-knit family and circle of beloved friends wanting to offer their support, especially those who were fighting breast cancer alongside her. The emails not only helped to keep Her Everyone informed, they gave cancer less of a presence in Antoinette’s life, since she wasn’t repeatedly updating people or saying the word “cancer” over and over. The practice of writing calmed her and also gave her space to focus on living: on the house that wasn’t selling, an exciting new job, daughters in college, and summer beach plans. She signed every email with the reminder to “hug everyone you know.”
Those emails and journal entries are at the heart of this memoir, which give the book an immediacy and raw power.
HUG EVERYONE YOU KNOW is a memoir about how Antoinette found the courage to navigate her first year of breast cancer treatment. It’s the story of how a community—colleagues, family, friends—rallied to support her. The book is moving, brave, informative, and occasionally funny—and it speaks to us all.
What I Thought
What captured me immediately about this book is that Hug Everyone You Know is unlike almost any other memoir I've read. Antoinette really drew me into her experience of finding out the shock of the cancer diagnosis, having to tell her family and everyone else around her, and going through treatments. It was such a roller coaster of emotions while reading this book and I was so moved by the emails from her "everyone." On top of the moving experience of reading about Antoinette's journey, this book is also excellently written.
So if you are looking for a new book to read this fall season, I highly HIGHLY recommend Hug Everyone You Know.
About the Author
Follow her at Facebook and her website.
A terrific review!ReplyDelete
This sounds phenomenal - lovely review!ReplyDelete
Looks like a pivotal book.ReplyDelete
Lovely review the books sounds very heartfelt and beautifully honest.ReplyDelete
Lovely review. This sounds like a wonderfully moving, honest, read.ReplyDelete
What a great review. This is one to pull at the heartstringsReplyDelete
Great review, I'm really glad you fully enjoyed reading this book. Thank you so much for sharing your awesome post.ReplyDelete