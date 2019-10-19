A Book, A Movie, and A Wild Card Suggestion for a Saturday Night

It's Saturday night and I can't believe how fast this year has gone. It's already mid-October! What have you all been up to? I'd love to hear! Also, I'm doing a trial run on subject lines, so if the subject line caught your attention - let me know!
Now, here's for my suggestions:
Saturday Night Book Suggestion: I'd love to recommend What We Do For Love by Anne Pfeffer. It's a romance novel with a twist of drama. 38-year-old Nicole is a single mom who has taken on a major project for a local museum along with raising her son. Everything starts to get really stressful, real fast when her son's girlfriend gets pregnant. I enjoyed this a whole lot and it kept me on the edge of my seat with the touch of the thriller mixed in. Check this one out on GoodReads.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: I sure hope I haven't recommended this movie, but the "Lake House" starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. This movie is so romantic and touching. It actually made my mom and I cry! This basically includes dual plot lines of two people living in different time frames, but slowly they fall in love. Check it out on IMDB.
Saturday Night Wild Card Suggestion: So, my random suggestion for this Saturday night is an online game that I played several years ago. It's called the Ballads of Reemus. It's basically like a bug-monster-catcher guy and his purple bear assistant going on a journey together. It's a fun, entertaining point-and-click game that is web-based. I think you'll enjoy it a lot if you love web-based games and just want a cheap, fun thing to do tonight. Play now!
I liked the Lake House.ReplyDelete
