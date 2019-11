A Book, A Movie, and A Wild Card Suggestion for a Saturday Night

It's Saturday night and I can't believe how fast this year has gone. It's already mid-October! What have you all been up to? I'd love to hear! Also, I'm doing a trial run on subject lines, so if the subject line caught your attention - let me know!So, before you know it, the holidays will soon be upon us. First, a special shout out to my Saturday night sponsor: Don Pablo Coffee! They have an incredible Bourbon Infused Coffee that I know will be PERFECT for your holiday gathering. You can get a two-pack over at Costco for only $28.99! Purchase now. Now, here's for my suggestions:I'd love to recommendby Anne Pfeffer. It's a romance novel with a twist of drama. 38-year-old Nicole is a single mom who has taken on a major project for a local museum along with raising her son. Everything starts to get really stressful, real fast when her son's girlfriend gets pregnant. I enjoyed this a whole lot and it kept me on the edge of my seat with the touch of the thriller mixed in. Check this one out on GoodReads I sure hope I haven't recommended this movie, but the "Lake House" starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. This movie is so romantic and touching. It actually made my mom and I cry! This basically includes dual plot lines of two people living in different time frames, but slowly they fall in love. Check it out on IMDB So, my random suggestion for this Saturday night is an online game that I played several years ago. It's called the Ballads of ReemusIt's basically like a bug-monster-catcher guy and his purple bear assistant going on a journey together. It's a fun, entertaining point-and-click game that is web-based. I think you'll enjoy it a lot if you love web-based games and just want a cheap, fun thing to do tonight. Play now! Again, a special thank you to Don Pablo Coffee for sponsoring this post! If you are interested in doing something good for the environment, be sure to check out their eco-friendly Subtle Earth Organic Coffee made with Nespresso capsules that are plant-based and 100% compostable. Purchase now.