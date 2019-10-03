3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night with Author R. Douglas Clark

Before we get into the author's Saturday night suggestions, here is a bit about the book Welcome to Maravilla:
The tiny hamlet of Maravilla, New Mexico is not immune to modern-day problems. But the citizens of Maravilla have their own special problems, as well:
A developer wants to build a Christian-themed amusement park next to Maravilla’s historic church.
The county line runs right through the town, splitting it in two.
And the government is threatening to close their post office!
Into this muddle steps Jake Epstein, a young writer from the big city. Jake is seeking peace and quiet to finish his current project: a science fiction story in which adventuress Tai-Keiko must deliver the secret formula for Zeton-9—with the evil Krossarians in hot pursuit.
But then reality and science fiction converge—and Tai-Keiko finds herself in present-day Maravilla, face to face with a gobsmacked Jake.
Join Jake on this comic run along the dusty roads of Maravilla, and find out who won the fight between Father Ignatius and the heathen pig farmer. How a basketball game changed the fate of the town. And was that white flash in the sky a UFO?
Now, here's author R. Douglas Clark with his suggestions for Saturday night:
Saturday Night Reading Suggestion:
With your partner, read funny book excerpts to each other. The goal is to produce prolonged laughter and belly laughs. Try David Sedaris or Catch-22.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion:
Cook up a pot of spaghetti, get a bottle of red wine, and watch The Godfather or Life is Beautiful with your friends, creating an immersive Italianate experience.
Saturday Night Board Game Suggestion:
Have a marathon Monopoly session with friends. Dominos or Hearts works too.
Thank you to the author for the great ideas! Welcome to Maravilla is now available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound.
