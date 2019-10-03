3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night with Author Charles Suddeth

October 12, 2019





Another Saturday night is here folks! So I'm excited to introduce to you, author Charles Suddeth, who is guest host tonight. Before we read his suggestions for Saturday night, here is a bit about the author himself:





Charles Suddeth has published poetry, picture books, middle reader’s books, young adult thrillers, and adult mysteries in English, Cherokee, and Turkish. He is active with Green River Writers and leads a monthly SCBWI Social. He lives in Louisville and teaches for the Jefferson County Schools.







Now, here is what he suggests for Saturday night! Take it away Charles...











After U.S. soldiers attack twelve-year-old Tsatsi’s Cherokee village, his family flees to the Smokey Mountains. Facing storms, flood, and hunger, they’re forced to go where Stone Man, a monstrous giant, is rumored to live.



His family seeks shelter in an abandoned village, but soldiers hunt them down. Tsatsi and his sister Sali escape, but Sali falls ill and is kidnapped by Stone Man. Tsatsi gives chase and confronts the giant, only to learn this monster isn’t what he seems.



Their journey is a dangerous one. Will Tsatsi find the strength to become a Cherokee warrior? And will they ever find their family?



Release date – October 8, 2019







Find Stone Man And the Trail of Tears at:



Amazon -



ITunes -



Kobo -



Barnes & Noble –



If you are not alone, I suggest 2 copies of my book suggestion. No use fighting. The first thriller I ever read was a 1974 best-seller,, by James Grady. It is about a US government employee on the run from spies intent on stealing government secrets. It is one of those books you begin and read to the finish, even if Saturday morphs into Sunday. It started me on a path of reading and writing thrillers., the 2017 Warner Bros. World War II movie written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. It was nominated for 27 awards, winning 3 Academy Awards. It has land, air, and sea stories running simultaneously. It uses what I call emotional time, compressing the 3 stories into a thrill ride as Allied Armies escape from Nazis. It has little dialogue so you can snuggle with someone and talk without missing anything. I have watchedseveral times.A lady friend and I often hike the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge over the Ohio River connecting Louisville, Kentucky and Jeffersonville, Indiana. From 1895 to the 1960s, it was a railroad bridge. It is open 24 hours and is a 1 mile walk each way. Near both ends of the bridge, local restaurants and shops are open for hikers. It is lit up at night and features lights in patterns, especially for holidays like the Fourth of July and Christmas.