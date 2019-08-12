Review & Giveaway of Ronaldo: The Phantom Carrot Snatcher, by Maxine Sylvester

About the Book:
Prepare to laugh out loud at this fun winter tale of friendship, sledging and flying!
Ronaldo is the top cadet at Flying Academy. He is on course to win the coveted Golden Snowflake medal and break the speed record. After the first of three speed tests, he discovers his carrots have been stolen. Ronaldo and best friend, Rudi, are determined to catch the thief. However, Ronaldo doesn’t have far to look. The culprit is hiding outside his house … and it’ a creature feared by every reindeer – a wolf!
Ronaldo and Rudi are terrified, but the wolf cub, Ernie, is sad and lonely. She has lost her pack, and it’s the coldest winter in two hundred years. Ronaldo agrees to hide the wolf in his bedroom, but he and Rudi must come up with a superhero plan to return Ernie safely home before his parents find out.
Rudi suggests flying around the Forest of Doom and delivering a message to the wolf pack during the second speed test. But it’s dangerous and Ronaldo isn’t onboard with the idea. He desperately wants to break the record, and the plan means jeopardising his chance of becoming the champion.
Will Ronaldo discover the true meaning of friendship or will he succumb to ambition and become the youngest flyer ever to break the speed record?
My Review:
What a charming book! I loved the humor and personality in this book. While it's the second in the series, I didn't feel disconnected at all from the story. I also really liked the moral lesson in the story about friendship and ambition. It's such a touching one for kids - and adults who are kids at heart. The artwork in the book is black and white, but that didn't distract from the book at all. This story just made me feel like I was there and part of this world.
I thoroughly enjoyed this book and would absolutely recommend it!
About the Author, Maxine Sylvester
Maxine Sylvester was born in London, England. She grew up with a passion for Winnie the Pooh and Paddington Bear. She also loved anything Disney and enjoyed drawing the characters. Maxine's love of 'fun' art grew and she had the privilege of being mentored by cartoonist and caricaturist, Steve Chadburn. She completed further studies in children's book illustration with talented artist and illustrator, Jan Nesbitt.
I received a copy of the book in exchange for my honest review.
