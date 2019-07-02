02 July 2019
Rain Town by Andy Donaldson [Book Review & Giveaway]
Here's a bit about the book:
Sidney Rain is an ordinary man with an ordinary job in an ordinary town. Except for the fact that sometimes at night he dresses up as a superhero and heads out living his fantasy. But he’s putting on weight, about to lose his job and he’s generally not feeling particularly super at all.
Stanley Rain is Sidney’s 12 year old son. He’s an ordinary boy with ordinary friends at an ordinary school. But that school is being taken over by a local entrepreneur and is changing for the worst. And Stanley is not going to let that happen without a fight.
When a mysterious theft takes place, Stanley and his friends will need to turn detective to help save their school. And after being fired at work by his new boss, Sidney will need his friends to help save his soul.
My Review
This book was so charming. I enjoyed Sidney Rain's character, who is a bit out of touch with people, but surely means well. As for his son, Stanley, he's also a delightful character, and his interactions with his friends felt so real to me. I thought the author did an excellent job introducing me to this city and I truly fell in love with the characters in this book. I was glad to read it and I highly recommend it to someone who wants to escape into Stanley and Sidney's world while laughing along the way!
