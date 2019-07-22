Justice Makes A Killing by Ed Rucker, Book Spotlight & Giveaway

For decades, Ed Rucker was one of the United States' most prominent criminal defense lawyers. His legal thrillers have been praised for their authenticity, as well as gripping suspense. During his career, he represented numerous high profile clients, including John Orr, the greatest serial arsonist in American history, a trial memorialized in Fire Lover, by Joseph Wambaugh; Laurianne Sconce, the matriarch of the Lamb Funeral Home, whose trial that was the subject of the book Ashes, by James Joseph, and Eddie Nash, a prominent nightclub owner, who was portrayed in the film, Boogie Nights. Ed Rucker's second book, Justice Makes a Killing, is available for purchase where books are sold.
A heart-stopping thriller, Justice Makes a Killing finds Rucker’s fictional defense lawyer Bobby Earl facing his most daunting murder case yet, one that involves a beautiful lawyer accused of a passion killing, as well as a conspiracy that might implicate the multi-billion-dollar private prison industry.
Kirkus Reviews calls Justice Makes a Killing, “A thoroughly enjoyable page-turner..... The classic courtroom drama at the heart of this story is perfectly orchestrated, and the seemingly impossible odds make Earl’s masterful handling of evidence, witnesses, opposing counsel, the jury, and the judge wonderfully satisfying to read.”
Purchase a copy from Amazon or buy from your local bookstore. Find more of Ed Rucker's books here.
