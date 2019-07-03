Heal Your Self with Journaling Power by Mari L. McCarthy [Book Review]

read an interview with Mari!
I was exposed to the powers of journaling thanks to my Mom who really influenced me to journal and write down my thoughts. I got my first journal when I was ten and have been journaling off and on since. Ironically, by the time I had the chance to read and review Mari's book, I haven't been journaling as much. So this came at the perfect time.
First, here is a bit about the book:
Mari L. McCarthy’s international bestselling book, Journaling Power, started a movement. Now, Heal Your Self with Journaling Power is igniting a revolution!
You’ll discover the life-changing magic of journaling through moving personal stories told by just some of the thousands of people who have tapped into the proven therapeutic power of expressive writing.
These are people just like you, and their challenges are the same ones you have.
Heal Your Self with Journaling Power reveals the inner strength and grace that comes with living your life in the present from the inside out. It will help you transform your life and…
● Manifest everything your desire
● Fill you with uplifting positive energy
● Put you on a path to better health and wellness
● Give you the inspiration and motivation to live your best life
● Show you how to use journaling to solve your most pressing problems
The only right way to journal is YOUR way. Just grab a pen and paper and do it!
My Thoughts
Mari's book is nothing short of inspiring! I loved reading the experiences people had with journaling and it inspired me to get back into my own. Packed with testimonies from people who have seen their lives transformed by journaling, this will inspire you to rethink your own health issues. I believe with all my heart that body, mind, and spirit are all connected and journaling allows you to unleash stress and the things you carry around in your soul and just lets it all out.
What I also really like about Mari's book is that it provides prompts along the way. This is great if you've been away from journaling for a while and need some help with what to focus on.
Heal Your Self with Journaling Power is now available to purchase on Amazon.com, Kobo.com, Barnes and Noble and also on Mari's website CreateWriteNow.com (where you can get a signed copy).
