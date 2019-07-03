3 Suggestions for a Saturday Night Featuring Author Sue Moorcroft

I am excited to have author Sue Moorcroft as my Saturday night guest. She is a Sunday Times and international bestselling author and has reached the coveted #1 spot on Amazon Kindle. She’s won the Readers’ Best Romantic Novel award, the Katie Fforde Bursary and was twice nominated in the Romantic Novel of the Year Awards. Sue’s novels of love and life are currently released by publishing giant HarperCollins in the UK, US and Canada and an array of publishers in other countries.
Her short stories, serials, columns, writing ‘how to’ and courses have also appeared around the world.
Born into an army family in Germany, Sue spent much of her childhood in Cyprus and Malta but settled in Northamptonshire, England at the age of ten. An avid reader, she also loves Formula 1, time spent with friends, dance exercise and yoga.
And before we get into Sue's suggestions for Saturday Night, here is a bit about her book A Summer to Remember:
A Summer to Remember sees Clancy Moss escaping from her life, her (ex)fiancé and her business start-up in London to hide out in the tiny seaside village of Nelson's Bar. She's been looking after her cousin Alice's half-share of Roundhouse Row holiday cottages for six years and so she appoints herself the new caretaker there. But then there's Aaron, who owns the other half of the cottages ... last time they met they shared a heated kiss - and then a flaming row after Alice jilted Aaron's brother Lee. Awkward.
Now, here is Sue with her Saturday Night suggestions:
Saturday Night Book Suggestion:
The Woman Left Behind by Linda Howard. I listened to this as an audiobook and was absolutely gripped. It's a romantic suspense book about a drone operator in special operations who has to train to work with a team in the field in boot camps. It takes a while for her to be accepted but eventually, when she is and has snared the hot hero, she's left behind on a mission. It's for the greater good but that's no comfort when you're thousands of miles from home with the baddies after you. Awesome storytelling. My emotions were all over the place. I didn't want the story to end ... and yet I did because I wanted to know how the author was going to bring the right ending about.
I've been a fan of Linda Howard for years and think she's under-exposed on this side of the pond. She writes gripping suspense and sizzling romance, which is the kind of combination that carries me away.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion:
I hardly watch movies but loved Solo, the spin-off from the Star Wars films. I had the brilliant idea of buying the DVD for us all at Christmas. Han Solo was my favourite character in the original trilogy and I wondered how I'd take to him in his younger form, but I loved the whole thing. The action scenes, the CGI, the touches of humour, the droids ... every ingredient of what Star Wars does best is present in this story. I think it went straight to DVD but don't know why. Maybe they thought it was just for die-hard fans of the galaxy far, far away? Alden Ehrenreich made Han Solo his own and, short of a time machine to fit Harrison Ford into the role, I don't think we could have asked for better. And there are wookiees.
Saturday Night Wild Card Suggestion:
In the 'anything I like category' I'm going to nominate Sky Sports' coverage of Formula 1. I love Formula 1. Although I don't watch much TV I do watch every practice session, every qualifying and race, even if it means watching it on my phone if I'm abroad. On a Saturday we get a practice session and qualifying. It's qualifying that I really enjoy, watching the teams strategising to try and get their driver(s) out onto the track at the optimum moment to either get a slipstream or avoid turbulent air, for the track to be rubbered in, the temperatures to be most favourable to their car's characteristics and the car and tyre set-up to be perfect. And for the driver to be top of his game. The session is divided into three parts with five cars being knocked out in Q1 and Q2, leaving the top ten to slug it out in ten minutes in Q3. Most of all, I love an upset, because then I know we're in for an interesting race the next day.
Sorry if you don't share my love of Formula 1 because I had a bit of a fan moment there.
