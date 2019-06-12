Recursion by Blake Crouch [Book Review]

Author Blake Crouch is back again, this time with a book called Recursion. I had mixed feelings about the book, but wow - what a ride.
Here's a bit about the book:
Memory makes reality. That’s what New York City cop Barry Sutton is learning as he investigates the devastating phenomenon the media has dubbed False Memory Syndrome—a mysterious affliction that drives its victims mad with memories of a life they never lived.
Neuroscientist Helena Smith already understands the power of memory. It’s why she’s dedicated her life to creating a technology that will let us preserve our most precious moments of our pasts. If she succeeds, anyone will be able to re-experience a first kiss, the birth of a child, the final moment with a dying parent.
As Barry searches for the truth, he comes face-to-face with an opponent more terrifying than any disease—a force that attacks not just our minds but the very fabric of the past. And as its effects begin to unmake the world as we know it, only he and Helena, working together, will stand a chance at defeating it.
But how can they make a stand when reality itself is shifting and crumbling all around them?
What I Thought:
Okay, so if you read Dark Matter, I'm wondering if you struggled with the beginning like I did. Honestly, for the first 30 pages, I thought I knew what was going on and it stalled me on finishing this book. Then, I picked it back up, mostly to fulfill my review commitment and was so shocked at the turn it took. This was absolutely a thriller and it makes you think about reality and time and memories in a new way. However, there are elements similar to Dark Matter, but not quite the same. I know, I'm being vague, but I'm being vague on purpose.
Overall, I'm a huge fan of themes about alternative universes and time travel and all that. And this book did have some of those elements. I liked the characters Helena Smith and Barry Sutton. Both were strongly developed.
My issue? Darn this book was dark. I mean seriously, if you aren't in a great mood or place in your life right now, put this one on your TBR for a sunnier time in your life. I mean, I'll give one thing away - the book does end a tad more positively than you might think. Another aspect I struggled with was how complicated it was. Yikes. I mean this is no beach read unless you like complicated books for the beach (no judgment if you do).
If I was going to compare the two, I would say that I enjoyed Dark Matter more. It was more enjoyable and not as complicated and less doom and gloom. Yet, once I got past the first 30 pages of Recursion, I was roped in and couldn't let go. So it is a very exciting, captivating thriller that challenged me a lot.
Four out of five stars for me!
I received a copy of the book via NetGalley in exchange for my honest review.
It sounds intriguing.ReplyDelete