Born Under Fire by RIna Z. Neiman [Book Review]

Here's a bit about the book:
Born Under Fire is a historical novel that tells the story of a girl coming of age and her drive to excel despite the devastating effects of long-term war. Born in Jerusalem under British rule in 1928, Shula grows up in a world in turmoil as Hitler rises to power and nations enter into war. Amid a landscape of ancient stone ruins next to modern Bauhaus architecture, and desert scrub ending at newly verdant farmlands, Shula grows into her independence as the State of Israel is born. Based on historical documents and events, Born Under Fire is also about the context surrounding the founding of the State of Israel, as well as the horrors and dangers of growing up in a conflict zone. Shula battles grief and depression due to the shattering events affecting her, her family, and the entire world. Despite this struggle, her resilient spirit enables her to reach great heights as a concert pianist.
What I Thought:
This was such a well-written book. I thought the author did an excellent job in placing me in the middle of this tumultuous time in history and I loved how she told the story from the viewpoint of someone growing up in this time period. I felt close to Shula and enjoyed seeing the world through her eyes. The setting was also very vivid and you can tell the author definitely did her research. One really awesome thing sprinkled throughout the book were links to the actual songs that the book talks about! I thought that was so unique! It added so much to the book and was so perfect because of how close Shula was to her music.
I absolutely recommend this book!
Born Under Fire is now available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Thrift Books.
Print Length: 258 Pages
Genre: Historical Fiction
Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
ISBN-13: 978-1986349147
ISBN-10: 1986349144
I received the above book in exchange for my honest review.
