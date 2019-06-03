Bloody Coffee by Michelle Dim-St. Pierre [Book Review]

Here's a bit about the book:
A complex, suspenseful, and engrossing tale of doubts, trust, budding romance, and two bullets.
Eighteen-year-old Leigh arrives at a Tel Aviv hospital, seeking information about her probable father, Dr. Sloan, who had a cardiac arrest right after they met for the first time. As she stands next to her father's bed and watches him, her past, present and future collide. Despite the advice of those around her, Leigh decides to face the challenges of the legal system in Israel. She obtains a court order for a paternity test and confronts Sloan. During her quest to find the truth about her biological father, Leigh is exposed to violent religious intolerance, faces life in a country where church and state are not separate, and meets the man who may be her first true love. Will she change her view of the world she thought she knew? Will she forgive her mother? Will a gunshot change her attitude towards her probable father? And, what will she say to Steve, the only father she ever really had?
What I Thought:
This book just drops you right in the middle of everything! I love when books do that and this caught my attention right away. I actually had no idea this was part of a series and it didn't hold me back at all. I liked the family dynamics and complications and it turned out to be an incredibly interesting ride for both the reader and the main character as she navigates a complicated legal system. The author also addresses some complicated issues within the book too! I thought this was very well written and kept my attention the whole time.
I definitely recommend it!
Michelle Dim-St. Pierre was born in Tel-Aviv, Israel, where she spent more than half of her life before relocating to the United States.
She lived through four wars and served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years. Unlike her first year of service in an armored division in the Golan Heights, she served her second year serving in the medical corps where she interacted directly with the injured soldiers of the Peace of Galilee war and their families. This interaction, along with the exposure to the hospital atmosphere, fascinated Michelle and further touched her heart. She went on to get a BS degree in Nursing in Tel-Aviv, and practiced internationally for 32 years in various positions in the surgical field and quickly advanced into health care administration. During her career she worked in the Operating Room, Recovery Room, and CCU—along with many other duties.
Writing was Michelle’s outlet at first, but it soon became her passion. Now, she is a full-time writer. Her international background, along with her military and nursing experience is always at the tip of her pen. Her first novel, Pinnacle Lust, started the Pinnacle trilogy and won the Beach Book Festival in the Romance category, as well as received several honorable mentions in other book contests. It was published to rave reviews.
Michelle is a world traveler who enjoys cooking epicurean food and creating original recipes. She currently splits her time between Florida and Georgia, where she is at work on her next two books.
Find Michelle Online:
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/13199731.Michelle_Dim_St_Pierre
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MichelleDimStPierre/
Website(s): www.MichelleDimStPierre.com
www.PinnacleLust.com
www.BloodyCoffeeBook.com
Buy the Book:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/163183522X?ref=myi_title_dp
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/bloody-coffee-michelle-dim-st-pierre/1131320894?ean=2940161424711
Apple Store: https://books.apple.com/us/book/id1461500705
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/bloody-coffee
She lived through four wars and served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years. Unlike her first year of service in an armored division in the Golan Heights, she served her second year serving in the medical corps where she interacted directly with the injured soldiers of the Peace of Galilee war and their families. This interaction, along with the exposure to the hospital atmosphere, fascinated Michelle and further touched her heart. She went on to get a BS degree in Nursing in Tel-Aviv, and practiced internationally for 32 years in various positions in the surgical field and quickly advanced into health care administration. During her career she worked in the Operating Room, Recovery Room, and CCU—along with many other duties.
Writing was Michelle’s outlet at first, but it soon became her passion. Now, she is a full-time writer. Her international background, along with her military and nursing experience is always at the tip of her pen. Her first novel, Pinnacle Lust, started the Pinnacle trilogy and won the Beach Book Festival in the Romance category, as well as received several honorable mentions in other book contests. It was published to rave reviews.
Michelle is a world traveler who enjoys cooking epicurean food and creating original recipes. She currently splits her time between Florida and Georgia, where she is at work on her next two books.
Find Michelle Online:
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/13199731.Michelle_Dim_St_Pierre
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MichelleDimStPierre/
Website(s): www.MichelleDimStPierre.com
www.PinnacleLust.com
www.BloodyCoffeeBook.com
Buy the Book:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/163183522X?ref=myi_title_dp
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/bloody-coffee-michelle-dim-st-pierre/1131320894?ean=2940161424711
Apple Store: https://books.apple.com/us/book/id1461500705
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/bloody-coffee
I received a copy of the book in exchange for my honest review.
Publisher: https://www.shop.booklogix.com/Bloody-Coffee-Hardcover-20881-HC.htm
Publisher: https://www.shop.booklogix.com/Bloody-Coffee-Hardcover-20881-HC.htm
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.