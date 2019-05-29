29 Seconds by T.M. Logan [Book Review]

here). So this time, T.M. Logan is back in the thriller game with this latest book "29 Seconds."
I'd like to just say I practically devoured this book. It caught me right away. Sarah works at a university where she is constantly fighting off the lecherous paws of her boss who is praised within the university community. What everyone knows but no one acknowledges is that he is horrible to women and crosses the line constantly into sexual harassment and worse. Reporting him to HR has proven to be a useless endeavor and telling him no, never works for any woman. Women who do try end up on the losing end. Sarah is his latest target and faces losing her career and everything she works for unless she stops saying "no" to him. This element alone made me want to read the book.
Add in this though. One day en route to picking up her kids from school, Sarah does a good deed and saves a man's life. Thanks to that someone is in Sarah's debt and offers her the chance to get rid of one person in her life. No questions asked. No trace left. I'm sure you all know the dilemma Sarah is facing. What's the right thing to do?
This book grips tightly and doesn't let go. I loved the fast pace and the twists and turns. Each point felt like a roller coaster ride that I didn't want to stop. I really liked Sarah a lot and she was someone I could identify with. I can't believe I'm saying this but there isn't really anything bad that I can say. T.M. Logan has really proven himself to be a worthy thriller writer to me and without a doubt, I look forward to his next book. Actually, I liked this book better than I did Lies and I thought Lies was pretty great too. So kudos T.M. Logan - you won me over with this one!
If you love thrillers, surprise endings, and a moral question that won't let you go, even at the end, then you will want to read this book.
Be sure to add this to your Goodreads list! This book will be available to purchase on September 10th.
I received a complimentary copy of the book in exchange for my honest review.
20 May 2019
29 Seconds by T.M. Logan [Book Review]
Posted on 4:00 AM by Nicole Pyles | No comments
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Blog Posts Belong to Nicole Pyles. Powered by Blogger.
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.