01 April 2019
April's A to Z Challenge: A is for April Showers
Posted on 12:12 PM by Nicole Pyles | No comments
Welcome to April, everyone! It's been 5 years since the last time I did the A to Z Challenge and I thought I'd try again. Why? Well, I've been wanting to find more blogs to interact with and comment on that will comment back and I think this is a great way to do it. Also, this may inspire a more personal element to my blog then I've been having lately. And if you want to join in, check out the post here.
I feel like I am cheating a bit with the letter A a bit, but given that it's the first day of April, I thought I'd focus on one of my favorite aspects of April - April showers! I love the rain and with that, I have a rainy day playlist that you'll want to listen to if it's raining. You can list below or click here to listen on YouTube.
There are 31 songs, so hopefully, you like this list!
What is your favorite rainy day song?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
All Blog Posts Belong to Nicole Pyles. Powered by Blogger.
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.