April. And we'll see how I do this year! B is for blogging!
Did you know I've been blogging since 2011? (My first post!) I have learned a lot with blogging, both professionally speaking and also as a casual blogger. I think the main reason I've stuck with blogging personally is that it provides an outlet for my thoughts and it's a part of a larger community. I like that feeling.
I think the reason I have kept this blog up for so long is that I've allowed it to change and evolve and I've never been strict about the direction it takes. I guess for that reason maybe it's not a huge hit, but I realize now, I never meant for it to be that kind of blog.
So, if you are visiting my post today, I'd love to know a few things about you -
1) Do you blog? Why?
2) What is your blog (so I can say "HI")?
3) And when you don't know what to write about for your blog, what do you write about?
Happy April everyone!
02 April 2019
April's A to Z Challenge: B is for Blogging
Posted on 12:20 PM by Nicole Pyles | 2 comments
I do blog, of course- my writer's blog and my photography blog. The latter is a daily one, and gets more attention.ReplyDelete
Same with my blog - it's always been a bit of a hodge podge, though with an emphasis on writing.ReplyDelete
I've been blogging since 2010, but the last few years I've really slacked off.