02 April 2019

April's A to Z Challenge: B is for Blogging

Posted on 12:20 PM by Nicole Pyles | 2 comments
Okay, so I'm attempting to do the A to Z Challenge hosted every April. And we'll see how I do this year! B is for blogging!

Did you know I've been blogging since 2011? (My first post!) I have learned a lot with blogging, both professionally speaking and also as a casual blogger. I think the main reason I've stuck with blogging personally is that it provides an outlet for my thoughts and it's a part of a larger community. I like that feeling.

I think the reason I have kept this blog up for so long is that I've allowed it to change and evolve and I've never been strict about the direction it takes. I guess for that reason maybe it's not a huge hit, but I realize now, I never meant for it to be that kind of blog.

So, if you are visiting my post today, I'd love to know a few things about you -

1) Do you blog? Why?

2) What is your blog (so I can say "HI")?

3) And when you don't know what to write about for your blog, what do you write about?

Happy April everyone!
Categories:

2 comments:

  1. William KendallApril 2, 2019 at 2:43 PM

    I do blog, of course- my writer's blog and my photography blog. The latter is a daily one, and gets more attention.

  2. TrishaApril 2, 2019 at 7:27 PM

    Same with my blog - it's always been a bit of a hodge podge, though with an emphasis on writing.

    I've been blogging since 2010, but the last few years I've really slacked off.

