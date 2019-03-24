The Girl He Used to Know by Tracey Garvis Graves [A Review]

How is your spring going? I'm still on the job hunt but I have hope after I sent out a lot of good ones last week. So, I recently had the chance to read a book that is a bit outside of what I usually I read.
First, here's a bit about the book:
Annika (rhymes with Monica) Rose is an English major at the University of Illinois. Anxious in social situations where she finds most people's behavior confusing, she'd rather be surrounded by the order and discipline of books or the quiet solitude of playing chess.
Jonathan Hoffman joined the chess club and lost his first game―and his heart―to the shy and awkward, yet brilliant and beautiful Annika. He admires her ability to be true to herself, quirks and all, and accepts the challenges involved in pursuing a relationship with her. Jonathan and Annika bring out the best in each other, finding the confidence and courage within themselves to plan a future together. What follows is a tumultuous yet tender love affair that withstands everything except the unforeseen tragedy that forces them apart, shattering their connection and leaving them to navigate their lives alone.
Now, a decade later, fate reunites Annika and Jonathan in Chicago. She's living the life she wanted as a librarian. He's a Wall Street whiz, recovering from a divorce and seeking a fresh start. The attraction and strong feelings they once shared are instantly rekindled, but until they confront the fears and anxieties that drove them apart, their second chance will end before it truly begins.
Now for my opinion about the book...
This one was a mixed bag for me actually! I think partly due to the way it was written. It was written in the first person, but also the timelines bounced from 2001 to 1991 and also switched around who was telling the story. So, I don't feel like I was able to get too close to the characters because of that. I'm not a huge fan of bouncing timelines or switching POVs so to have both happening threw me a bit. Other than that, I thought this represented how rocky love can be, and the complications when you try to go back to an old love. The ending took me by total surprise too (won't reveal that part!). I thought the author did great to portray Annika as a bit different from the rest of her peers and there were so many ways I could relate to how she felt. If you are into romance novels that include the tender and raw and emotional and broken qualities of life, you'll want to read this book.
Be sure to pre-order to order your copy of the book on the retailer of your choice. Purchase now.
