The Beginner's Guide to Winning an Election by Michael R. French [Book Review]

About the Book
The year is 2025. The United States is afflicted with global cyber attacks, economic crashes, foreign wars, and lots of anxiety. State budgets for public schools are hit hard. In a student body president race in a small city Indiana high school, popular, charismatic Matthew has his own consultants, bloggers, oppo researchers, and funds from an unidentified source that have helped him win every election since ninth grade.
Over-achieving, introverted Britain is a novice to elections, but as a history wonk, politics fascinate her. She also has a crush on Matthew. After she joins his SBP team, someone hacks Matthew’s website, leaking stories that the candidate is far from the Eagle Scout he pretends to be. Matthew and his team of 15 call the stories “spineless lies.”
Britain is stunned when she’s scapegoated by Matthew as the mystery hacker. Kids dump on her for betraying the school leader. Her reputation in shreds, she decides to enter the presidential race to clear her name. No one gives the novice a chance, but that only makes Britain more determined to find a way to win.
With the help of her three good friends, “No more secrets” becomes Team Britain’s slogan. For a while she stumbles in her campaign, until the anonymous hacker begins leaving notes in Britain’s locker, telling her which rocks to look under if she wants to beat odds-on favorite Matthew. She puzzles over who exactly is helping her—her favorite history teacher, an apostate on Team Matthew, or one of the many “undecideds” that impact any election?
Every mystery solved leads Brit to face a more complicated challenge, some threatening her existence…
What I Thought
This was a fun, captivating book! While a young adult book, I thought that Britain was an incredibly mature character who is wise beyond her years. I would totally vote for her as President! I enjoyed the mystery and drama surrounding the election and felt completely roped into this world. I would say that this is a book worth reading, especially if you like young adult fiction or know a young adult that is interested in politics (either at their school or on a grander level!).
Definitely would recommend!
21 March 2019
The Beginner's Guide to Winning an Election by Michael R. French [Book Review]
