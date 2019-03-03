3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night Featuring author Kathleen Valenti

As Directed follows the series’ eponymous heroine, Maggie O’Malley, in the aftermath of the events of Protocol and 39 Winks. The former pharmaceutical researcher works to rebuild her life, trading test tubes for pill bottles as she embarks on a new career in a small town drugstore. But as she spreads her wings, things begin to go terribly wrong. A customer falls ill in the store, followed by another, and then more. The specter of poisoning arises, conjuring old grudges, past sins, buried secrets, and new suspicions from which no one is immune.
Now here is Kathleen with her suggestions for Saturday night - take it away Kathleen!
Saturday Night Reading Suggestion
As an author and rabid—er, avid—reader, I find myself lost between the pages of a book more often than not. In fact, I read so many wonderful books that it’s hard to tease out a single recommendation. So in the spirit of immediacy, I’ll offer my Saturday night pick based on my most recent read: The Death of Mrs. Westaway.
I’m a big fan of Ruth Ware, so perhaps it’s no surprise that I enjoyed this book. What was a surprise—at least to me—was the way my love for this book deepened with each turn of the page.
It’s a traditional mystery with all the elements I crave: an interesting and relatable protagonist, an engaging story question, compelling writing, and a mystery that intensifies as the story progresses. It begins with an unexpected inheritance to which the main character, Harriet Westaway, doesn’t have a valid claim. Out of desperation, she endeavors to “fake it till she makes it” and embarks on a journey of deception that sets forth a deadly chain of events.
I enjoyed the first half of the book. I was OBSESSED with the second half, ignoring my husband and children as I plowed through the pages to reach its powerful and twisted conclusion. When I finished the last page, I felt as if it were the finest mystery I had ever read. Pretty sure I still feel that way. It’s a fantastic book and I recommend it any day of the week.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion
I read for escape and generally watch movies seeking the same reprieve from reality. (This explains my love for old Chevy Chase and Leslie Nielsen movies.)
Recently, however, I ditched my escapist tendencies and watched the Oscar-scooping biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
I was—well, am—a huge Queen fan and thought I knew a thing or two about Freddie Mercury and the band’s genesis. Nope. Turns out my nascent knowledge barely scratched the surface of the front man’s life and the band’s incredible legacy.
With all the award show buzz, you probably know why this movie is so celebrated. The story. The writing. The acting. Rami Malek’s incredible transformation into Freddie Mercury. And, really, I can’t add anything to the praise that’s already been heaped on this film. I’ll just say that the heady combination of all of the above, plus a deep sense of love and nostalgia for the band and Mercury, made for a very enjoyable Saturday night showing. I hope you love it as much as I did.
Saturday Night Wild Card Suggestion
We have a teenager and a pre-teen. I’ll wait for a moment while you pray for us. Let’s just say that finding family activities that don’t result in eye rolls, dismissive shrugs, or me wanting to stick a fork in my eye has become, um, challenging.
Enter Monopoly Cheater’s Edition.
I’m a board game nut, so I’ve been on the hunt for a game that threads the needle between fun and difficult, entertaining and novel. This game hits all the check boxes.
It takes the Monopoly game we know and adore (and have played to death) and turns it on its ear with prescribed “cheats” that up the ante. And the angst. The kids think it’s fun and find it hilarious to be told to cheat. My husband and I enjoy the game’s fast pace and new twists.
Fair warning, though: younger players may find it frustrating when an opponent steals all their cash. Older players (like parents) may feel the same way.
These suggestions sound so fun and amazing! Readers, writers, or authors, be sure to send me an email if you want to guest host my Saturday night suggestions. Email me at npyles86[at]gmail[dot]com.
KATHLEEN VALENTI is a nationally award-winning copywriter who pens for agencies in Oregon and North Carolina. Known as an adept storyteller who flexes her writing muscles with evocative description, compelling concepts, and emotional connections, Valenti has written for her supper for more than twenty years. She lives in Oregon where she says she pretends to enjoy running. For more information, visit Kathleen at www.kathleenvalenti.com
As an author and rabid—er, avid—reader, I find myself lost between the pages of a book more often than not. In fact, I read so many wonderful books that it’s hard to tease out a single recommendation. So in the spirit of immediacy, I’ll offer my Saturday night pick based on my most recent read: The Death of Mrs. Westaway.
I’m a big fan of Ruth Ware, so perhaps it’s no surprise that I enjoyed this book. What was a surprise—at least to me—was the way my love for this book deepened with each turn of the page.
It’s a traditional mystery with all the elements I crave: an interesting and relatable protagonist, an engaging story question, compelling writing, and a mystery that intensifies as the story progresses. It begins with an unexpected inheritance to which the main character, Harriet Westaway, doesn’t have a valid claim. Out of desperation, she endeavors to “fake it till she makes it” and embarks on a journey of deception that sets forth a deadly chain of events.
I enjoyed the first half of the book. I was OBSESSED with the second half, ignoring my husband and children as I plowed through the pages to reach its powerful and twisted conclusion. When I finished the last page, I felt as if it were the finest mystery I had ever read. Pretty sure I still feel that way. It’s a fantastic book and I recommend it any day of the week.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion
I read for escape and generally watch movies seeking the same reprieve from reality. (This explains my love for old Chevy Chase and Leslie Nielsen movies.)
Recently, however, I ditched my escapist tendencies and watched the Oscar-scooping biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
I was—well, am—a huge Queen fan and thought I knew a thing or two about Freddie Mercury and the band’s genesis. Nope. Turns out my nascent knowledge barely scratched the surface of the front man’s life and the band’s incredible legacy.
With all the award show buzz, you probably know why this movie is so celebrated. The story. The writing. The acting. Rami Malek’s incredible transformation into Freddie Mercury. And, really, I can’t add anything to the praise that’s already been heaped on this film. I’ll just say that the heady combination of all of the above, plus a deep sense of love and nostalgia for the band and Mercury, made for a very enjoyable Saturday night showing. I hope you love it as much as I did.
Saturday Night Wild Card Suggestion
We have a teenager and a pre-teen. I’ll wait for a moment while you pray for us. Let’s just say that finding family activities that don’t result in eye rolls, dismissive shrugs, or me wanting to stick a fork in my eye has become, um, challenging.
Enter Monopoly Cheater’s Edition.
I’m a board game nut, so I’ve been on the hunt for a game that threads the needle between fun and difficult, entertaining and novel. This game hits all the check boxes.
It takes the Monopoly game we know and adore (and have played to death) and turns it on its ear with prescribed “cheats” that up the ante. And the angst. The kids think it’s fun and find it hilarious to be told to cheat. My husband and I enjoy the game’s fast pace and new twists.
Fair warning, though: younger players may find it frustrating when an opponent steals all their cash. Older players (like parents) may feel the same way.
These suggestions sound so fun and amazing! Readers, writers, or authors, be sure to send me an email if you want to guest host my Saturday night suggestions. Email me at npyles86[at]gmail[dot]com.
KATHLEEN VALENTI is a nationally award-winning copywriter who pens for agencies in Oregon and North Carolina. Known as an adept storyteller who flexes her writing muscles with evocative description, compelling concepts, and emotional connections, Valenti has written for her supper for more than twenty years. She lives in Oregon where she says she pretends to enjoy running. For more information, visit Kathleen at www.kathleenvalenti.com
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.