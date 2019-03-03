3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night with author Joy Fielding

About the Book (Courtesy of the Publisher)
Four women—friends, family, rivals—turn to online dating for companionship, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of a tech-savvy killer using an app to target his victims in this harrowing thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of See Jane Runand The Bad Daughter.
Online dating is risky—will that message be a sweet greeting or an unsolicited lewd photo? Will he be as handsome in real life as he is in his photos, or were they taken ten years and twenty pounds ago? And when he asks you to go home with him, how do you know it’s safe? The man calling himself “Mr. Right Now” in his profile knows that his perfect hair, winning smile, and charming banter put women at ease, silencing any doubts they might have about going back to his apartment. There, he has a special evening all planned out: steaks, wine, candlelight . . . and, by the end of the night, pain and a slow, agonizing death.
Driven to desperation—by divorce, boredom, infidelity, a beloved husband’s death—a young woman named Paige, her cousin and rival Heather, her best friend, Chloe, and her mother, Joan, all decide to try their hand at online dating. They each download an app, hoping to right-swipe their way to love and happiness. But one of them unwittingly makes a date with the killer, starting the clock on a race to save her life.
My Saturday night reading suggestion: This is easy. It’s BEAR TOWN by Swedish author, Fredrik Backman. This is, quite simply, one of the best books I’ve ever read. It’s fast-paced, absorbing, carefully plotted, beautifully written, and continuously insightful. Every sentence is a gem. I found myself constantly interrupting my husband to read him a sentence or two out loud. Ostensibly about a small town in Sweden whose almost total preoccupation is with its boys’ high school hockey team, this book - told from multiple points of view - grabs you by the throat in its opening chapter and doesn’t let go. I was totally surprised by this as, despite being Canadian, I’ve never been that into hockey. But you don’t have to know much about the game, or anything at all for that matter, to be hopelessly hooked. It’s a gem. You’ll thank me.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: If you haven’t already seen "Green Book,” see it. It’s a wonderful movie, superbly acted, and full of humour and grace. What’s more, it’s saying something important about people and prejudice and humanity in general. The movie concerns a black pianist in the ‘60s who hires a white driver to chauffeur him through the Deep South for a concert tour. The Green Book in question refers to a slender book advising black motorists where it will be safe for them to stay during their travels. It’s a terrifically entertaining story of two men who, despite initial preconceptions and prejudices, learn to respect and like one another. If you’re staying home and looking to catch something entertaining on TV, I recommend both "John Wick” and “The Accountant.” They’re both quite violent, but extremely satisfying and lots of fun.
Saturday Night Wild Card Suggestion: I’m a huge fan of puzzles. I can sit and do them for hours on end, and that includes Crosswords, Sudokus, Kenkens, and almost everything to be found in the “Variety Puzzle” books you can find in supermarkets, bookstores and local convenience stores. Lately, I’ve also started doing jigsaw puzzles. This began innocently enough - I bought a puzzle of Peter Pan, thinking it would be a fun thing to do with my two young grandchildren. I forgot to take into consideration that this particular puzzle was 1000 pieces, most of them blue! Needless to say, it was incredibly hard, and my grandchildren lost interest in about five minutes. I, however, persevered, and with the help of one of my daughters and numerous friends, we finally completed the damn thing. (It took almost three months!) Now I’m working on another one, this one of teacups and also 1000 pieces. (Also, really, really hard!) So buy a big puzzle, invite a bunch of friends over, and have a fun Saturday night.
