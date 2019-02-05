You Started WHAT After 60? Highpointing Across America - A Book Review

First, before I review the book, here's a bit about what it's all about:
Itching for a challenge when she turned 60, Jane Bertrand set out to reach the highest point of each state. Her strategic mistake was to start with the easiest ones, leaving the most strenuous for the end of this decade-long quest. She recruited over 50 family members, colleagues, and childhood friends to join her in this quest. Ostensibly a book about hiking and climbing, it captures the deep sense of friendship, further strengthened by bear sightings, lack of signage, lost GPS connectivity, muddy trails, snowfields, icy run-off, and tent loss encountered along the way.
Paperback: 284 pagesPublisher: Walnut Park Press (November 16, 2018)Language: EnglishISBN-10: 1732847703ISBN-13: 978-1732847705
You Started WHAT after 60? Highpointing across America is now available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.
What I Thought:
Needing to get physically active again myself, I was so inspired by Jane's adventures. It made me want to get outdoors and try something a bit outside of my own comfort zone. What I really liked about this book is it let me travel to areas of the United States I haven't been to before. She obviously had so much fun and learned so much. It was an incredible experience to read this book. Seriously, if you are in need of some hiking guidelines or want to start on this journey yourself, this is an excellent starting point. I loved how she recruited family members and friends along the way to take this journey with her and it provided some excellent insights into what this journey was about for this author.
I think the best takeaway I got from this book is that it is never too late to push yourself and try something new.
I absolutely recommend this book for adventure seekers and anyone who wants to get pushed outside their comfort zone.
About the Author:
Jane Trowbridge Bertrand is a professor at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. A Maine native, she moved to New Orleans over 40 years ago where she and her husband Bill raised their children, Katy and Jacob. Her recurrent travel to Africa in connection with international family planning work generated many of the frequent flyer miles that made this highpointing pursuit possible.
Find Jane Online:
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/1785116.Jane_T_Bertrand?from_search=true
Twitter: @JaneBertrand8
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaneBertrandAuthor/
Website: https://www.janebertrand.com/
I received this book in exchange for my honest review through WOW! Blog Tours. If you want to read great books like this, send me an email to nicole[at]wow-womenonwriting.com.
Nicole, thanks for upbeat review of my book. I appreciated your acknowledging that the book was about more than just hiking. Facing some of the adversity - lost tent, lack of bear spray, lack of GPS connectivity - did wonders to deepen the relationships with the people who generously agreed to join me on this pursuit. Good luck in finding your own adventure! Jane BertrandReplyDelete
Excellent review, Nicole!ReplyDelete