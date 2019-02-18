All the Wrong Places by Joy Fielding [A Book Review]

Here's a bit about the book, courtesy of Random House
Four women—friends, family, rivals—turn to online dating for companionship, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of a tech-savvy killer using an app to target his victims in this harrowing thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of See Jane Run and The Bad Daughter.
Online dating is risky—will that message be a sweet greeting or an unsolicited lewd photo? Will he be as handsome in real life as he is in his photos, or were they taken ten years and twenty pounds ago? And when he asks you to go home with him, how do you know it’s safe? The man calling himself “Mr. Right Now” in his profile knows that his perfect hair, winning smile, and charming banter put women at ease, silencing any doubts they might have about going back to his apartment. There, he has a special evening all planned out: steaks, wine, candlelight . . . and, by the end of the night, pain and a slow, agonizing death.
Driven to desperation—by divorce, boredom, infidelity, a beloved husband’s death—a young woman named Paige, her cousin and rival Heather, her best friend, Chloe, and her mother, Joan, all decide to try their hand at online dating. They each download an app, hoping to right-swipe their way to love and happiness. But one of them unwittingly makes a date with the killer, starting the clock on a race to save her life.
My Thoughts on This Book
This book actually wasn't quite what I expected! It starts out with a bang - and without giving it away - you are just dropped right into the middle of a really terrible and terrifying situation. Then Chapter 2 turns on its heel and you meet Paige. That's when you get wrapped up in the lives of Paige, Heather, Chloe, and her mother Joan. What I like about this book is that it takes you a step beyond the standard thriller and into the drama and lives of these four women. The low hum underneath all this drama though is that there is a killer out there and that leaves an unsettling feeling throughout the book. Overall, a fun exciting book that I would highly recommend.
