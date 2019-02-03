3 Things on a Saturday Night (Surrender to Passion Takeover!)

We made it folks - it's Saturday night! I'm excited to bring you the second author of the book Surrender to Passion - Victoria Spencer. Welcome, Victoria! Make sure you check out last week's suggestions too and also be sure to purchase a copy of this incredible book here.
Take it away, Victoria!
------
Suggested book: Under Winter Lights by Bree M. Lewandowski
I’m a sucker for dance movies and books, and this one is so fantastic! The author is a dancer herself, which really shows. Chicago ballerina Martina is thrilled when she’s chosen for the role of Clara in the Nutcracker, only to find out her Nutcracker is the mysterious Russian Maraav. Between their chemistry and Martina’s struggle with her overbearing director, this winter romance is a magical read.
Suggested Tabletop Game: Cockroach Poker
Nope, this isn’t some debaucherous game where you gamble dead bugs and your last shred of dignity in a seedy black market bar. I mean, I guess it could be, you do you.
Cockroach Poker is a fun, family-friendly bluffing game with some great, simple rules and even better art. It centers around trying to have as few cards as possible and every time you get caught in a lie, you have to keep the card. Great for when you’re too tired for Catan or Pandemic, or when the average age is a bit lower.
Suggested YouTube Channel: Binging with Babish
Other than the usual lo-fi channels I listen to when formatting or editing (and mentioned in my short “Making Peace”) I love Binging with Babish. He’s got a pretty big following, and each episode he takes a meal or dish from a scene in film and recreates it--both accurately and often with his own twist if it turns out monstrous.
I tried his strudel (inspired by that incredibly uncomfortable scene in Inglorious Bastards) just the other night and it turned out fantastic!
About Victoria
Victoria is a romance and erotic romance author from southern New England. She focuses on diverse and complex protagonists who want adventure as much as love. She travels around the eastern U. S. in her tiny house looking for her own adventures.
Her short, “Making Peace,” is featured in the Surrender to Passion anthology, and takes place within the same world as her debut novella, Changing History.
