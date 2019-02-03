3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night (Surrender to Passion Takeover!)

Another Saturday night and another amazing author! Today we feature Olena Kagui, another author from the romantic book Surrender to Passion. So, take it away Olena!
It’s finally Saturday night! So far we’ve survived blue Monday, scientifically the most depressing day of the year due to our empty bank account and tighter waistlines after the holiday season. We’ve also weathered through the Polar Vortex, not that we didn’t enjoy wearing fuzzy PJs all day. Finally, we’ve gotten through yet another Hallmark-sponsored holiday so we can now officially forget our New Year’s resolutions and stock up on discounted candy hearts and bubbly.
2019 has already felt like a long year. Yet somehow, it’s still not springtime. Luckily, it’s still socially acceptable to trade in all social plans and spend Saturday night doing the following three things:
Saturday Night Book Suggestion: Untold by Amy Spitzfaden. This book had me reading long past my bedtime! It is a captivating story with relatable characters that make you say “Wow, so it’s not just me!” I also loved the environmental theme that so many many of us are passionate about now more than ever! Find out more here.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: Annihilation seemed like a cool movie to watch with the lights off. Natalie Portman played the protagonist who joined a group of scientists on a dangerous mission to find out what happened to the men who died doing the same thing. You don’t have to be a feminist to get excited about this thrilling horror. One particular scene in this movie is probably the single most terrifying thing that I have ever watched on screen! Check it out on IMDB.
Saturday Night Twitter Suggestion: I follow Kelly Mindell from StudioDIY on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If she only stopped using environmentally-harmful balloons, I’d be totally obsessed with her! She loves colors and wants to make life a party with her home decor and everyday outfits. Even if you don’t wish your home looked like hers, her tweets will still bring a smile to your face! Check out her crazy designs here.
Olena is an aspiring author who enjoys all forms of writing from travel blogging to fiction. Born in Ukraine, raised in the Czech Republic and currently living in New York with her husband and rescue pitta Smiley. With a B.A. in International Relations from Anglo American University in Prague, Olena juggles various hobbies and interests while working on finishing and publishing her first novel! Olena recently published a story, Love as Blue as Hawaii in the Surrender to Passion anthology.
Love as Blue As Hawaii: Stephanie lives on a beautiful campus in Hawaii, has the perfect group of friends, and can’t help but feel like life is about to begin. But try as she might, she can’t seem to figure out where her almost-fiance Kevin fits in the picture—or why she keeps seeing her friend Kai’s face instead.
Thanks for featuring Olena!ReplyDelete
Love your Saturday night suggestions.ReplyDelete