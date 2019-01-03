3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night Featuring Author Cameron J. Quinn

First, here's a bit about her book:
There's only one person protecting them from The Things That Go Bump in the Night... And she just arrested him
Detective Jennifer Morgan is new to Starsboro. When multiple murders drop in her lap she thinks they’re fast-tracked to the courts. After all, she has all the evidence she needs to put Zurik D'Vordi away so she can focus on the serial kidnapping of women that's plaguing the town.
That is, until her evidence is tampered with. Morgan can't leave Zurik to kill again—despite her captain’s orders to let it go. Going rogue to protect her new home might change her life—if she doesn’t lose it.
Join Morgan and Zurik on the first installment of this paranormal serial! Action-packed and full of laughs, award-winning author, Cameron J Quinn, starts this series off with a bang!
The rest of this post will be featuring the Saturday night suggestions from author Cameron J. Quinn. Read on!
------- Guest post by Cameron J. Quinn
Your Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: The Crow. I love old movies and The Crow just turned 25. Can you believe it? I watched it for the first time a few years ago and loved the gritty story and style of the film. I’m a big fan of revenge stories, there’s something satisfying about karma riding in on the one who was wronged, don’t you think?
For those of you who haven’t seen or heard of this 1994 flick, it’s about a man who is brutally murdered with his fiance and he’s brought back to life by a crow to get justice (revenge). He’s given otherworldly powers along with his second chance and a crow that keeps tabs on him throughout the film. The story is told by a young neighbor and her views give this dark tale an interesting perspective. I’d love to know if people new to this film still find it as relevant 25 years later. Also, this is Bandon Lee’s first and only film as he died in an accident on set. That fact kept me from watching the movie for a long time. Until I watched a documentary about Bruce Lee and realized that though it’s tragic he passed shooting this film, it’s literally his life’s work and that should be enjoyed for years to come.
Your Saturday Night Book Suggestion: Pointe Patrol by Earik Beann. This is not my usual read or anything like what I write. This memoir is about 9 people who made their way back into the mandatory evacuation zone in Santa Rose during the fires of 2017 to protect their neighborhood form fire and looters. Earik can get off on seemingly random tangents during his tale but it’s easy enough to get back into the story and most of the tangents are entertaining if not relevant to the story at hand. The reason I’m recommending this though is because Earik is donating his profits to victims of the california wildfires as well as the families of fallen and injured first responders. The story is incredible and for those of us who just hear about California being on fire all the time, it’s a much needed reality check.
Your Saturday Night Recipe Suggestion: When I’m not reading, writing, or binge-watching, I’m taking care of three hungry hungry babies. And by babies I mean an 8, 6, and nearly 2 year old. Since it’s freezing here in New England I’ll be sharing some comfort food. At least it comforts me. This is enough for a family for four ( my two year old doesn’t eat much she just likes to pick all day)
Beef Stew
Time: 2 hrs 45 mins (it’s worth it)
Ingredients:
Potatoes
1-2 lbs stew beef (or a cheap steak you can cut up)
Large Carrots
Onion
Green bell pepper
Bay leaves
Celery
Kale
Milk
1 Tbs butter
1 Tbs Flour
Rosemary
Thyme
Salt
Pepper
Worcestershire Sauce
Browning sauce
Garlic (optional)
Directions:
Put beef (chopped into bite sized pieces) in you stew pot/dutch oven with diced onions and green pepper and brown the meat.
Add 6 cups of water, salt and pepper to taste, one bay leaf a pinch of rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper and garlic.
Bring to a boil then let simmer for two hours with the top on. Keep an eye on it so it doesn’t run out of water or boil over.
While it’s boiling chop up carrots and potatoes (until you have 3-4 cups).
Taste stew, add spices as necessary.
Once the two hours is up, add carrots and potatoes to the stew. Boil until they’re soft. About 30 minutes.
Put butter in microwave safe container (I use a mason jar) melt butter. Add flour mix with a fork. Add milk slowly. It works better if the milk it warm. Mix together and put in the pot while it’s boiling. Flour may clump but the boiling water will mix it in for you.
Add browning sauce and worcestershire sauce to make it the right color and taste for you.
Put rolls in the oven. I just use Pillsbury most of the time. Kudos to anyone who makes their own rolls.
Tear up the kale leaves and throw in pot while rolls are in the oven.
Serve hot with a roll and enjoy!
--------
Thank you Cameron!
About the Author
Cameron J Quinn is the award winning author of The Starsboro Chronicles. Cameron loves writing as both an escape from reality and just a good time. She likes to add humor to tough situations and put her otherwise fantastical characters into real world situations. You can grab a free copy of her book How to Get Kicked Out of School when you sign up for her mailing list. She’s the co-founder of Amphibian Press and runs AmphibianAuthors.com as well as organizing book reviews and a podcast of author interviews.
