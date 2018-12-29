Weekend Writing Prompt [My Poetry Submission]

|Photo via Pixabay
It's been so long since I've done any kind of writing prompt response! I discovered this via Rochelle's blog and it's led by Sammi's blog. Here's the prompt (and you can read the rules here).
Honestly, mine came to me almost immediately. So, there wasn't a whole lot of thought into it, but I just feel like it reminded me of the way you can go right into the flames of something without realizing the danger. Anyone ever feel that way?
Spark: A Poem by Nicole Pyles
I didn't realize I would ignite the fire
while I was holding
the match in my hand.
So, how about that? I'd love to see what you come up with if you join in!
0 People Had Something to Say:
Post a Comment
I love comments! The good, the bad, and the ugly, so tell me what you have to say! And if you like what you read (or at least find yourself entertained), follow my blog to read more. Although I'm not always able to respond to comments immediately, I appreciate every one of them.