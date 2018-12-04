Son of Saigon by David Myles Robinson [A Book Review}

About the Book:
Hank and Norm were living the good life: two friends with plenty of money, homes in a lovely California retirement town, and no problems except for the boredom that felt almost fatal. Then Mai came into the picture, the love of Hank’s life during his CIA days in Saigon, desperately needing his help to save the son he’d never known he had. Boredom was over, as Hank and Norm hit the road, following the few clues Mai could give them in search of a man who desperately wants not to be found. What they find is a slew of lies and hidden truths, strange characters, improbable danger that has them fighting to survive, and the happy lesson that their lives are far from over.
The tone of the book captured me immediately. Through Hank's eyes, it seems like his life was pretty much over, especially considering his wife was no longer alive. Then a former lover comes into the picture and he sets off with his best friend Norm to find someone from the past. This book absolutely kept me on the edge of my seat. It's a thriller with a great tone and personality. The chapters weren't long so that seemed to increase the pace of the book. I thoroughly enjoyed reading Hank and Norm together, in particular, it was like the ultimate road trip experience with them. While the book sometimes switches points of view to other characters, I enjoyed their parts the most. It's the sort of action-packed exciting book you want to read because it also reminds you that right when you begin to think life is all done with you, it kicks right into gear.
'"No matter what happens in our search, I think we owe Mai a debt of gratitude for getting our asses out of Sunrise and back into the land of the living." He gestured at the wide open, deserted, and desolate space ahead and grinned. "Even though there isn't actually anything living in sight at the moment."'
'"I've read all your books," Norm said. "There seems to be a recurring theme about fathers dying or going missing. Am I right?"
Derek shrugged again, still looking at his father, a wry smile playing on his lips. "I guess I'm going to need a new theme."'
David Myles Robinson grew up in Pasadena, CA. He holds degrees from San Francisco State University and the University of San Francisco School of Law. After practicing law for thirty-eight years in Honolulu, Hawaii, he retired with his wife, former Honolulu judge Marcia Waldorf, to Taos, NM. Robinson is the author of three previous novels: legal thrillers Tropical Lies and Tropical Judgments, and Unplayable Lie, a golf-related suspense novel.
