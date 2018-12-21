A Book to Read to Renew Your Spirit [A Book Review]

Refreshing your soul is essential to your overall health and for 2019, I suggest adding "refresh your spirit" to your list of resolutions. For me, I need that most of all, especially after losing my job a few months ago.
And if you need some guidance, I recommend taking a look at the book Time to Refresh by Karen Brown Tyson. Here is a bit about this book:
Book summary (courtesy of the author)
What happens when some part of your life comes to a screeching halt?
Time to Refresh: A 21- Day Devotional to Renew Your Mind After Being Laid Off, Fired or Sidelined, highlights Karen Brown Tyson's journey through the Bible following one of three layoffs in her life.
Watch how God leads one woman on a 21-day journey through the Bible and teaches her how to G.L.O.W.— gratitude, listen, observe and witness.
Print Length: 68 pages
Genre: Nonfiction, Self-Help
Publisher: Constant Communicators
ISBN: 978-0692170489
Time to Refresh is available to purchase on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.
I lost my job around the time I had the opportunity to read this book. The author takes you through a day by day journey through her own layoff and gives you words of inspiration, scripture references, and prayers to take with you each day. It's a book that to truly obtain a sense of renewal that the book describes you must take action each day that is described in the book. It may be a fast read but in reality, taking it one day at a time, it's the perfect length.
Losing your job isn't easy but Karen's book helps you get a better outlook and see it as an opportunity, not just a loss.
Be sure to purchase your copy of Time to Refresh by visiting Amazon.com.
About the Author
For the past 25 years, Karen Brown Tyson worked for Fortune 500 companies in the fast food, pharmaceutical, and telecommunication industries. Today, Karen is the founder of Constant Communicators, a lifestyle business that helps people improve their business writing skills. Time to Refresh: A 21-Day Devotional to Renew Your Mind After Being Laid Off, Fired or Sidelined was released in August 2018. Karen lives in North Carolina with her husband and son.
You can find Karen at -
Personal Website - www.karenbrowntyson.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
KBTWrites
