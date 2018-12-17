A Book to Read for the Child Who is a Leader at Heart [Book Review]

Book summary
In All Eyes on Alexandra, young Alexandra Crane is terrible at following her family in their flying Vee. She can’t help it that the world is so full of interesting distracting sights! When it's time for the Cranes to migrate to Israel's Hula Valley for the winter, Alexandra is excited but her family is worried. Will Alexandra stay with the group, and what happens if a dangerous situation should arise? Might Alexandra—and the rest of the flock—discover that a bad follower can sometimes make a great leader?
Based on the true story of Israel’s annual crane migration.
Print Length: 32 Pages
Genre: Children's Picture Book
Publisher: Kar-Ben Pub
ISBN-10: 1512444391
ISBN-13: 978-1512444391
All Eyes on Alexandra is available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target and Thrift Books.
What I Thought
This book was so charming! What spoke to me about this book was Alexandra's curious nature and desire to lead. This reminded me so much of what I was like as a kid! I couldn't help but smile at the line, "She may not like to follow, but Alexandra sure knows how to lead." Ah that was so me! (And me still! Reminds me of an interview I went on in my high school years and I blurted out how one of my weaknesses was that I didn't like being told what to do. Ha!). Anyways, in addition to a charming character, the illustrations were absolutely gorgeous. It's the type of illustration I would love to buy.
Plus, this also gives you information about Israel's bird migration! I never knew about this at all, so I learned something when I read this book. I absolutely 100% recommend this book!
About the Author, Anna Levine
Anna Levine is an award-winning children’s book author. Like Alexandra Crane, the character in her latest picture book, she loves to explore new worlds. Born in Canada, Anna has lived in the US and Europe. She now lives in Israel, where she writes and teaches.
You can find Anna Levine online at --
Author website: http://www.
annalevine.org/
Twitter: @LevineAnna
Instagram: @booksfromanna
About the Illustrator, Chiara Pasqualotto
Chiara Pasqualotto was born in Padua, in northern Italy, currently teaches illustration and drawing classes to children and adults, in particular in Padua during the summer at the Scuola Internazionale di Comics and in Rome. Since 2008 she's been living in Rome and working with illustration professionally: her first picture book, Mine, All Mine! was published in 2009 by Boxer Books (UK), since then she published with Oxford University Press, Giunti, Terranuova and some American publishers (Paraclete Press, Tyndale, LearningAZ, Kar-Ben Publisher).
You can find Chiara Pasqualotto online at -
Artist website - https://romeartweek.com/en/
artists/?id=1495&ida=1004
Facebook: https://www.
facebook.com/clairepaspage/
Want to read great books like this? Send me email at nicole[at]wow-womenonwriting.com and I'll make sure you hear about our next blog tour! Are you an author wanting to be featured on blogs like mine? Send me an email to that same address and I'll let you know about WOW's blog tours!
I received a copy of this book in exchange for my honest review.
This looks like a lot of fun!ReplyDelete