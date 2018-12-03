3 Suggestions on a Saturday Night

It's Saturday night everyone! We made it! So, it's nearing Christmas, can you believe it? For the most part, the Christmas season is pretty low key for me and my family, but I enjoy the festivities and the music. So Merry Christmas everyone!
For 2019, I have set a few goals for myself. I am hoping to get back into blogging, guest write for other blogs and start submitting short stories. We'll see how all that goes! 2018 has been a rocky year with losing my job in September (I can't believe it's been four months!) but I'm hopeful about next year. I strongly believe that God is leading me in a specific direction and I can't wait to see where He leads me!
Anyways here are my three suggestions on a Saturday night:
Saturday Night Book Suggestion: The Girl on Camera by Morgan Dun-Campbell. This book took me by total surprise. I had mixed feelings about the ending (don't worry, I won't reveal anything!) but overall it was an excellent thriller that really caught my attention. Whether you love or loathe reality TV, this is one you want to read. Find out more here.
Saturday Night Movie Suggestion: Margin Call. On my birthday, I watched Margin Call starring Kevin Spacey and Stanley Tucci. It was SO surprising. It's about the early days of the 2008 financial crisis. It isn't my usual type of movie but I was so engaged by this incredible thriller. Check it out on IMDB.
Saturday Night Twitter Suggestion: Okay, this is a Twitter account that I have been following and it's unbelievably adorable:
some things in life. just aren’t fair. for example. i keep having to scoot over. to stay in the path of this sunbeam. shining through the window— ♡ Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) December 18, 2018
I don't know what I enjoy most on this account - the tweets themselves or the replies from people who share thoughts from their own dogs. Either way, it's a mood lifter that I absolutely think you should check out. Follow Thoughts of Dog here.
Want to join in? Let me know if you post about YOUR three suggestions on a Saturday night in the comments! Or if you want to guest host a "three suggestions on a Saturday Night" send me an email to npyles86[at]gmail[dot]com.
I got a laugh out of that tweet!ReplyDelete