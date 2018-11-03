Book for Fans of Arthurian Legends (Guinevere: At the Dawn of Legend by Cheryl Carpinello)

Do you love the Arthurian legend?
Do you have a reluctant reader in your life?
Are you a huge fan of middle-grade fiction?
Well, if you said yes to any of those things then you need to check out the book Guinevere: At the Dawn of Legend by Cheryl Carpinello. Here's a bit about the book (courtesy of the author) -
His one desire...To be a knight.His future queen...At times reckless.
Best friends…Bound by Friendship and Loyalty.
When their adventure turns deadly & dangerous, Guinevere & Cedwyn find themselves embroiled in a life-or-death struggle. Not only are they in danger, but so are the kids of Cadbury Castle. Renegades—foiled in their attempt to kidnap the princess—steal the children of Cadbury Castle to sell as slaves. Guinevere and Cedwyn vow to rescue the children, but a miscalculation puts them all in more danger. As the plan quickly unravels, Cedwyn chooses to turn his dream of becoming a knight into reality.
Will their courage be strong enough to survive, or will one make the ultimate sacrifice?
Guinevere: At the Dawn of Legend is available as an ebook or in print at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.
What I Thought
I thoroughly enjoyed this book! First, I am a young adult and middle-grade fiction fan and love being exposed to new books in these areas. I think I've become a huge fan because I've been particularly stressed out in my personal life the last couple of years and as a result, I gravitate to books for these age groups.
Anyways, Guinevere: At the Dawn of Legend is part of author Cheryl Carpinello's Tales and Legends for reluctant readers. I can tell immediately it's for the reluctant reader because it's fast moving and captures your attention immediately.
Also, it's so obvious in this book that the author loves the Arthurian legends. She captures this time period so perfectly. This truly made me want to learn more about it and read even more books about this legend (which I know little about!). The plot kept my attention and I really got attached to these characters.
And I have to say the ending really makes me want to read the next book. It was so awesome to see Cedwyn and Guinevere mature and grow as characters. I thought that was well done.
Anyways, I encourage you to pick up this book! It was a fantastic read. While this is book two in a series but I never missed out on what happened before.
